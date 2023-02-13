Date Night Fashion

By KSTP

Professional Stylist Kate Moroney joins us with 3 date night looks perfect for Valentine’s Day and all of spring.

First Look: Aliyah Driver

  • Sheer lace turtle neck, and vegan leather pants
  • Juxtaposition between sweet and edgy
  • Both pieces you can wear into the spring
  • Sheer is a popular trend going into spring 2023

Second Look: Katie Lietz

  • Sweater dress and shrunken blazer
  • Shrunken coat is prominent on spring runways
  • Tights mean you’ll be warm and comfortable all evening

Third Look: Nicole Peelman

  • Sequin dress from Martin Patrick
  • Muted gold sequin with floral detail
  • Easy to dress down with a turtleneck underneath
  • Helps you stay warm and comfy all night

Kate has worked Vogue, Target, Evereve and Mall of America. For a link to Kate’s Website and contact information, click here.