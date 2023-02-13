Date Night Fashion
Professional Stylist Kate Moroney joins us with 3 date night looks perfect for Valentine’s Day and all of spring.
First Look: Aliyah Driver
- Sheer lace turtle neck, and vegan leather pants
- Juxtaposition between sweet and edgy
- Both pieces you can wear into the spring
- Sheer is a popular trend going into spring 2023
Second Look: Katie Lietz
- Sweater dress and shrunken blazer
- Shrunken coat is prominent on spring runways
- Tights mean you’ll be warm and comfortable all evening
Third Look: Nicole Peelman
- Sequin dress from Martin Patrick
- Muted gold sequin with floral detail
- Easy to dress down with a turtleneck underneath
- Helps you stay warm and comfy all night
Kate has worked Vogue, Target, Evereve and Mall of America. For a link to Kate’s Website and contact information, click here.