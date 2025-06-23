Czech Vomacka Soup

6 cups Heavy Whip
1/2 cup diced carrots
1/2 cup diced onions
1/2 cup diced celery
1/2 cup green beans
1/2 cup diced potatoes
1/4 cup of blond roux
Vegetable bullion
Dill
Vinegar
Dice and blanch vegetables to 1/2 inch
Boil potato dice 1/2 inch
Set vegetables aside. Put Heavy Whip into
Pot and bring to boil. Use roux to tighten liquid.
Be careful not to burn. Turn off heavy whip and Add vegetables and potatoes. Season to taste with Bullion. Add vinegar to soup right before serving.
Extras
- Almost every family has a different recipe.
- Meat and boiled eggs can be added. (Heart, ground beef)
- Pickling seasoning, dill weed, fresh pickling dill can all be used.
- Lots of recipes use flour and milk paste to tighten soup, also corn starch slurry.
- Best if made a day ahead of time. (Your grandma was right on this)
- Can be seasoned with chicken bullion, salt and pepper.
The recipe above is the recipe we use at the Ettlin’s Cafe.