Czech Vomacka Soup

6 cups Heavy Whip

1/2 cup diced carrots

1/2 cup diced onions

1/2 cup diced celery

1/2 cup green beans

1/2 cup diced potatoes

1/4 cup of blond roux

Vegetable bullion

Dill

Vinegar

Dice and blanch vegetables to 1/2 inch

Boil potato dice 1/2 inch

Set vegetables aside. Put Heavy Whip into

Pot and bring to boil. Use roux to tighten liquid.

Be careful not to burn. Turn off heavy whip and Add vegetables and potatoes. Season to taste with Bullion. Add vinegar to soup right before serving.

Extras

Almost every family has a different recipe. Meat and boiled eggs can be added. (Heart, ground beef) Pickling seasoning, dill weed, fresh pickling dill can all be used. Lots of recipes use flour and milk paste to tighten soup, also corn starch slurry. Best if made a day ahead of time. (Your grandma was right on this) Can be seasoned with chicken bullion, salt and pepper.

The recipe above is the recipe we use at the Ettlin’s Cafe.