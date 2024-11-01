Curried Butternut Squash Salad
Recipe developer Mary Jane Miller joins us with a simple squash recipe.
Recipe:
Curried Butternut Squash Salad
¼ cup olive oil
¼ cup white wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. honey
1 ½ tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. curry powder
½ tsp. salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 clove garlic, finely minced or pressed
1 butternut squash, peeled, seeded and shredded (about 6 cups)
½ cup sliced green onion
½ cup dried sweetened cranberries
½ cup chopped toasted walnuts
½ cup chopped cilantro or parsley
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, honey, mustard, curry powder, garlic, salt, and pepper.
Add remaining ingredients and toss well. Taste and adjust seasoning.
Makes 8 servings