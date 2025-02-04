Susan Ritts, creator of Crazy Good Dressing, shares her recipe for Cuban Sliders.

Makes 24 sliders

Ingredients:

2 pkg Hawaiian Rolls (connected) – or – 24 small round Hawaiian sweet rolls (unconnected)

2 LBS thinly sliced pit ham (or ham of choice)

Sliced Swiss Cheese

Dill Pickles slices

CGD Seasoned Olive Oil (or melted butter)

1/2 cup butter, melted

4 TBS finely chopped onion

4 TBS Dijon Mustard

Preheat Oven to 350 degrees. For the connected rolls, remove from package without disconnecting. Slice entire package of rolls lengthwise in half. Place bottom of rolls on a greased sheetpan. Brush with CGD Seasoned Oil. Layer with sliced ham, swiss cheese and pickles. Brush tops of buns with CGD Seasoned Oil and place on top of ham sandwiches.

If using individual rolls, brush inside tops and bottoms with CGD Seasoned Olive Oil. Place rolls on lightly greased cookie sheet, add ham, cheese and pickles. Place tops on sandwiches.

Melt butter and add chopped onions and mustard. Stir to combine. Drizzle over sandwiches. Cover baking sheet with foil. Bake for about 10-12 minutes. Remove foil and bake another 7-10 minutes until lightly toasted. Serve with extra mustard for dipping. Enjoy!!!

