Anna Klimmek, chef and owner of Happy Food MN, gives us her easy and nutritious recipe for crispy rice chopped salad. Monday Night Meal is presented by Nordic Ware Factory Store.

Crispy Rice Chopped Salad

Crispy Rice Ingredients

2 cups Cooked Rice

1 Tbsp Sambal Olek (or Chili paste of choice)

3 Tbsp Toasted Sesame Oil

TT Salt

Chopped Ingredients

1 ea English Cucumber

1 cup Shelled Edamame

1 cup Green Melon (Galia or Musk)

1 ea Avocado

6 ea Scallions

½ cup Mint Leaves

½ cup Cilantro

½ cup Peanuts

Dressing Ingredients

¼ cup Coconut Aminos or Soy Sauce

¼ cup Rice Vinegar

2 Tbsp Sesame Oil (toasted or untoasted)

1 Tbsp Coconut or Brown Sugar

Instructions:

Crispy Rice: Pre-heat oven to 400°F While oven heats combine rice with oil and chili paste. Being sure to break it up into little pieces if it is clumpy. Then place on parchment covered sheet pan toast in oven. Shake the pan every 10 minutes to evenly cook. Allow to cool on the counter for a bit (they can still be a bit warm when you add them)

Chopped Ingredients – You guessed it, chop up these ingredients. Except the Edamame, they already come bite sized. Leave the cucumber, melon and avocado bite sized and fine chop the rest.

To make dressing: Wisk all ingredients together well.

Combine & Serve: Mix it all together and serve in your cutest bowl.

Serving Tip: This makes a great lunch salad or as a side to a grilled steak or pork chop!