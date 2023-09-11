Cranberry Baked Beans
This “hearty enough for a meal” main dish is a fun way to change up a Monday night meal. Or you can make it as a tasty side for a Sunday meal.
Cranberry Baked Beans
8 oz Dried Cranberries
2- 16 oz cans Bushes Original Baked Beans
1- 8oz bottle of Lunds Rosemary Maple Sauce or KC Masterpiece Original BBQ Sauce.
1 large sprig of rosemary (twin together to make large if needed)
1 lb diced applewood smoked bacon uncooked (she likes Huskies)
½ lb Cooked Hamburger (drain)
1 medium diced red onion
1- 8 oz can diced tomatoes
1 cup brown sugar
(Monday Meal Way): Place ingredients in crock pot before work and turn on low heat. Eat When you come home from work
(Sunday Meal Way): Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix all ingredients in 4 quart Casserole dish.
Bake 1 hour.
Then Cover Increase temp to 450 and bake 30 more minutes. (make sure bacon is done)