Cozy Cooking Challenge – Slow Cooker Stroganoff
Showrunner Mandy Tadych shares her recipe for Slow Cooker Stroganoff for our Cozy Cooking Challenge Series.
Slow Cooker Stroganoff Recipe
Ingredients:
2lbs stew meat or cubed chuck roast
1 package baby bella mushrooms
4 cloves garlic minced
Salt & pepper to taste
2 cups beef bone broth
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
1 tablespoon soy sauce
1/4 cup red wine
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1 teaspoon onion powder
1 teaspoon dried thyme
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes
6 tablespoons flour
1 bay leaf
1-2 scoops of Top the tator
Egg noodles
Fresh parsley)
Directions:
- ADD STEW MEAT, MUSHROOMS SALT & PEPPER & GARLIC IN THE SLOW COOKER – YOU CAN BROWN THE MEAT BUT YOU DON’T HAVE TO.* PRO TIP – USE YOUR SLOW COOKER TO MAKE BONE BROTH, MANDY ADDS BONES, VEGGIES, HERBS, APPLE CIDER VINEGAR & WATER. SET IT AND FORGET IT FOR 12-24 HOURS.*
- MIX TOGETHER SAUCE – BONE BROTH, WORCESTERSHIRE, SOY, RED WINE, MUSTARD, SPICES & FLOUR
- POUR INTO SLOW COOKER AND ADD BAY LEAF. COOK ON LOW FOR 6-8 HOURS OR HIGH 3-4 HOURS.
- COOK EGG NOODLES AND THEN ADD TOP THE TATOR RIGHT BEFORE SERVING.
- ADD FRESH PARSLEY