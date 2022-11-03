Cozy comfy cute outfits
Mall of America Trend Expert, Sara Rogers, shows us some looks that will have you feeling cozy and comfy but still cute too.
Kayla:
- Burgandy cardigan, Arula $69.95
- Brown dress, Arula $69.95
- Brown booties, DSW $109.99
Meadow:
- Cream turtleneck, Evereve $59
- Cardigan, Evereve $298
- Knit Pants, Evereve $268
- Sneakers, DSW $59.98
Gloria:
- Sweater coat, White House Black Market $250
- Turtleneck, White House Black Market $85
- Leather pants, Evereve $128
- Black boots, Buckle $44.95
Paige:
- Coat, Express $278
- Top, Express $74
- Skirt, Express $78
- Heel, Express $78