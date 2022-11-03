Cozy comfy cute outfits

By KSTP

Mall of America Trend Expert, Sara Rogers, shows us some looks that will have you feeling cozy and comfy but still cute too.

Kayla:

  • Burgandy cardigan, Arula $69.95
  • Brown dress, Arula $69.95
  • Brown booties, DSW $109.99

Meadow:

  • Cream turtleneck, Evereve $59
  • Cardigan, Evereve $298
  • Knit Pants, Evereve $268
  • Sneakers, DSW $59.98

Gloria:

  • Sweater coat, White House Black Market $250
  • Turtleneck, White House Black Market $85
  • Leather pants, Evereve $128
  • Black boots, Buckle $44.95

Paige:

  • Coat, Express $278
  • Top, Express $74
  • Skirt, Express $78
  • Heel, Express $78