Cooking with Watermelon

Watermelon, a delicious summer staple, is nutritious and hydrating as it contains 92% water. Robin Asbell, vegetarian cookbook author, gives us two recipes that incorporate watermelon.

Watermelon Gazpacho Recipe

Makes about 4 cups

Ingredients:

4 cups watermelon, diced

1 medium cucumber, diced

1 small red bell pepper, diced

3 tablespoons finely chopped red onion

1/2 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons fresh lime juice

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons cilantro leaves, or fresh mint leaves

Honey, if needed

Crumbled chevre or cooked shrimp or crab

Directions: Chop the watermelon in small pieces, and put it in a medium bowl. Save the juices as you go, adding them to the bowl. Peel, seed and finely chop the cucumber, red bell pepper and red onion and add to the bowl. Add the salt and lime juice.

Stir to mix, then transfer about 2 cups to a blender and puree, pouring in the olive oil with the machine running. Stir the puree back into the bowl with the chopped watermelon. Serve garnished with cilantro or mint. If desired, top each bowl with chevre, shrimp or crab for a heartier bowl.

Watermelon Salad with Feta Recipe

Ingredients:

3 cups cubed watermelon

2 large ripe tomatoes

1 medium cucumber, peeled, seeded and sliced

1 small red onion

1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, coarsely chopped

1/2 cup crumbled feta

1/2 cup fresh parsley, chopped

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

Directions: In a large bowl combine watermelon, tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, feta and parsley. In a cup, stir red wine vinegar, olive oil, salt and pepper and pour over the melon mixture. Mix gently and serve.

