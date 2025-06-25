Cooking Around the World: Philippines

Tina Rexing, the creator of T-Rex Cookies, was born in Manila in the Philippines. She immigrated here with her parents when she was two. We usually see her with a giant cookie in her hands – but the flavor of the Philippines is not far behind. She shares one of Philippines’ most iconic and beloved summer desserts.

Follow T-Rex Cookies on Facebook and on Instagram.

Tina shops at Phil.-Oriental Foods for her ingredients.

Halo-Halo

INGREDIENTS

The traditional base ingredients usually include:

Shaved ice (crushed finely, like snow)

(crushed finely, like snow) Evaporated milk (poured over the ice)

(poured over the ice) Sweetened beans (mung beans, red beans, or garbanzo)

(mung beans, red beans, or garbanzo) Sweetened fruits (jackfruit, saba banana, coconut strips, macapuno, or langka)

(jackfruit, saba banana, coconut strips, macapuno, or langka) Leche flan (a rich caramel custard)

(a rich caramel custard) Ube halaya (purple yam jam)

(purple yam jam) Nata de coco (jelly-like coconut cubes) or kaong (sugar palm fruit)

(jelly-like coconut cubes) or kaong (sugar palm fruit) Ube ice cream on top (modern twist, but now considered a staple!)

HOW TO ASSEMBLE IT

Start with a clear tall glass or bowl to show off the layers. Spoon in the sweetened fruits and beans first — these go at the bottom. Add a generous pile of shaved ice over the base. Drizzle evaporated milk all over the ice. Top with leche flan, ube halaya, and ube ice cream.

HOW TO ENJOY IT

You mix it all up before eating — hence the name “halo-halo”!

— hence the name “halo-halo”! The best part is the combination of hot and cold textures : creamy, chewy, icy, and sweet all in one bite.

: creamy, chewy, icy, and sweet all in one bite. Best eaten immediately after serving, with a long spoon!