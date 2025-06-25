Cooking Around the World: Philippines
Tina Rexing, the creator of T-Rex Cookies, was born in Manila in the Philippines. She immigrated here with her parents when she was two. We usually see her with a giant cookie in her hands – but the flavor of the Philippines is not far behind. She shares one of Philippines’ most iconic and beloved summer desserts.
Follow T-Rex Cookies on Facebook and on Instagram.
Tina shops at Phil.-Oriental Foods for her ingredients.
Halo-Halo
INGREDIENTS
The traditional base ingredients usually include:
- Shaved ice (crushed finely, like snow)
- Evaporated milk (poured over the ice)
- Sweetened beans (mung beans, red beans, or garbanzo)
- Sweetened fruits (jackfruit, saba banana, coconut strips, macapuno, or langka)
- Leche flan (a rich caramel custard)
- Ube halaya (purple yam jam)
- Nata de coco (jelly-like coconut cubes) or kaong (sugar palm fruit)
- Ube ice cream on top (modern twist, but now considered a staple!)
HOW TO ASSEMBLE IT
- Start with a clear tall glass or bowl to show off the layers.
- Spoon in the sweetened fruits and beans first — these go at the bottom.
- Add a generous pile of shaved ice over the base.
- Drizzle evaporated milk all over the ice.
- Top with leche flan, ube halaya, and ube ice cream.
HOW TO ENJOY IT
- You mix it all up before eating — hence the name “halo-halo”!
- The best part is the combination of hot and cold textures: creamy, chewy, icy, and sweet all in one bite.
- Best eaten immediately after serving, with a long spoon!