Cooking Around the World: Bahamas – Conch Salad
Vynique Charlton is the founder of Charlie’s Conch Shack. Originally from the Bahamas, she’s bringing the taste of the islands to us with her conch salad. Conch can be found at Coastal Seafoods in St. Paul.
Links:
Where you can find Charlie’s Conch Shack:
A Bahamian Independence Party: Forward, Upward, Onward, Together
Date: Thursday, July 11, 2025
Time: 7:00 PM – 11:30 PM
Location: BBE Headquarters, 1128 Harmon Pl. suite 200 Minneapolis
Celebrate Bahamian independence with live music by Julien Believe, sets by DJ Breezy, Bahamian cuisine, and made-to-order conch salads.
Vendor Opportunities Available – For inquiries, email: ccshack242@gmail.com
Tickets for the event will be on sale this week- general admission is 25.00 and Bahamian cuisine and conch salad will be available to purchase.
Other Upcoming Events:
City of Lakes Market
Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025
Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Location: Park Street & Chestnut St., Lake City
Business in Bloom Market
Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Location: US Bank Skyway Plaza, 200 South 6th St., Minneapolis
2025 Soul Food Festival
Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025
Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Location: Farmers Market Annex, Minneapolis
The Local Vendor Market
Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025
Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Location: 4120 17th Ave. S., Minneapolis