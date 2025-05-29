Cooking Around the World: Bahamas – Conch Salad

Vynique Charlton is the founder of Charlie’s Conch Shack. Originally from the Bahamas, she’s bringing the taste of the islands to us with her conch salad. Conch can be found at Coastal Seafoods in St. Paul.

A Bahamian Independence Party: Forward, Upward, Onward, Together

Date: Thursday, July 11, 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 11:30 PM

Location: BBE Headquarters, 1128 Harmon Pl. suite 200 Minneapolis

Celebrate Bahamian independence with live music by Julien Believe, sets by DJ Breezy, Bahamian cuisine, and made-to-order conch salads.

Vendor Opportunities Available – For inquiries, email: ccshack242@gmail.com

Tickets for the event will be on sale this week- general admission is 25.00 and Bahamian cuisine and conch salad will be available to purchase.



Other Upcoming Events:

City of Lakes Market

Date: Saturday, June 14, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Park Street & Chestnut St., Lake City

Business in Bloom Market

Date: Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Time: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Location: US Bank Skyway Plaza, 200 South 6th St., Minneapolis

2025 Soul Food Festival

Date: Saturday, June 28, 2025

Time: 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Location: Farmers Market Annex, Minneapolis

The Local Vendor Market

Date: Saturday, July 19, 2025

Time: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Location: 4120 17th Ave. S., Minneapolis



