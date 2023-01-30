 “Clean out the Cheese Drawer” Mac & Cheese

This meal is a great way to use up all the bits and bobs of cheese in your cheese drawer (everyone has one of those, right?) Shredded, grated, sliced, chunks – we can make it all work.

Some cheeses melt better than others. But, some melting cheeses (like mozzarella) aren’t suited to sauces; you can mix and match almost any cheese with “Jack” in the name, as well as blues, cheddars and fresh goat and sheeps’ milk cheeses. Keep dry cheeses like parmesan to a minimum or use them to finish the dish. Rachael Perron from Kowalski’s shows us how it’s done.

CLASSIC MACARONI AND CHEESE

SERVES 6

INGREDIENTS

7 oz. dried elbow macaroni

3 cups whole milk

3 tbsp. Kowalski’s Unsalted Butter

¼ cup finely diced onion

2 tbsp. flour

14 oz. (approx. ½ block) Kowalski’s Deluxe American Cheese, finely diced

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns

DIRECTIONS

Prepare pasta according to pkg. directions as you prepare the sauce; keep warm. Heat milk in a small saucepan, but do not boil; keep warm. Melt butter in an extra-large oven-safe sauté pan. Add onion; cook in butter over medium heat until translucent and soft (about 5 min.). Whisk in flour; cook over medium-low heat for 2 min., whisking constantly. Continuing to whisk, add hot milk to the pan; cook and whisk until thick and smooth (about 5 min.). Remove pan from the heat; whisk in cheese, salt and pepper. Stir the hot, drained pasta into the sauce. Bake in a preheated 350° oven until golden-brown and bubbly (30-35 min.). Serve immediately.

