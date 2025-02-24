Classic Cocktails on World Bartender Day

By KSTP

Bentley Gillman from Tattersall Distilling makes some classic cocktails with a fun take. 

Ground Ivy Spritz Punch

Ground Ivy Vermouth
Orange Crema
Sparkling Wine

NA Ground Ivy Spritz

NA Ground Ivy Vermouth
Pear nectar
Sparkling water

Black Walnut Aquavit “Marg”

Green black walnut infused TCL
Lemon
Lime
Simple syrup
Spruce salt rim

NA Black Walnut “Marg”

Green black walnut syrup
Lemon/lime
Sparkling water
Spruce salt rim

Pine & Sweet Fern Manhattan

Sweet fern infused cranberry liqueur
Rye whiskey
Mugolio (immature pinecone syrup)
Cherry on a pine bough garnish

NA Pine & Sweet Fern Queens

Sweet Fern infused cranberry juice
Black tea
Mugolio
Cherry on a pine bough garnish