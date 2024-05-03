Cinco de Mayo Dry Toast

TCL Latin Cuisine Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard shares an authentic Mexican recipe for Cinco de Mayo.

Follow Amalia on Instagram @amaliamorenodamgaard.

Dry Toast Recipe

Ingredients:

4 dried ancho chiles

4 dried pasilla chiles

2 dried mulato chiles

2 dried chipotle chiles

1/2 cup sesame seeds

1/2 cup pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

Char:

4 large cloves garlic

1 medium onion, quartered

2 large plum tomatoes, whole

1 small plantain, peel included

Fry:

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/2 cup almonds

½ cup peanuts

1/2 cup raisins

2 seedless prunes

6 galletas Maria in pieces (cookies)

2 burnt corn tortillas in pieces

Seasonings:

1/2 teaspoon ground canela

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/4 teaspoon ground coriander seeds

1/4 teaspoon ground anise

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon ground cumin

1/4 teaspoon ground bay leaf

Salt to taste

1/4 cup Mexican chocolate, or to taste

2 tablespoons piloncillo or sugar (optional)

1 chicken in pieces, poached in 4 cups chicken broth

Instructions:

Remove the stems and seeds from the dried chiles. Toast them in a dry skillet over medium heat until fragrant, about 2-3 minutes per side. Place the toasted chiles in a bowl and cover with hot water. Let them soak for about 20 minutes until softened.

Toast the sesame and pumpkin seeds. Char the garlic, onion, tomatoes, and plantain until blackened. Set aside.

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the almonds, peanuts, raisins, prunes, and cookies. Toast in batches until golden brown. Remove from heat and set aside.

Drain the softened chilies and transfer them to a blender. Add the toasted and fried ingredients and spices. Blend until smooth, adding chicken broth as needed to achieve a smooth consistency.

Pour the blended mixture into a large saucepan. Add the chocolate and piloncillo or sugar (if using). Melt the chocolate. Gradually add chicken broth and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Cook, stirring occasionally until the sauce thickens and the flavors meld together, about 20-30 minutes. If the sauce is too thick, add more stock; if too thin, simmer a bit longer. Season with salt to taste.

Serve the Mole Poblano sauce over cooked chicken, turkey, pork, or enchiladas. Enjoy with rice and warm tortillas.

Note: Adjust the spices and sweetness according to your taste preferences.

