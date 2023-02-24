Christopher Knight at Home + Garden Show

The Minneapolis Home + Garden Show rolls into town March 1st through the 5th. One of the celebrity appearances this year is Christopher Knight. Forever known as Peter Brady, Christopher Knight starred in the immortal American classic TV show “The Brady Bunch”.

Recently, his line of online home furnishings called Christopher Knight Home skyrocketed to an astounding success, quickly landing in homes of millions.

Christopher will appear at the Home + Garden Show on Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 1pm. For half price tickets and more information, click here.