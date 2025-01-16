Choosing healthy options
Autumn Enloe is a registered dietitian with a virtual private practice focused on helping women optimize their metabolism and hormone health. She is also the author of her new book “The Blood Sugar Balancing Handbook”. She joins us with advice on choosing healthy options throughout the day.
Turkey Taco Casserole (from The Blood Sugar Balancing Handbook)
Ingredients:
1 lb. ground turkey
1 bell pepper, diced
2 cups spinach
1 onion, diced
2 tsp. cumin
1 tsp. garlic powder
½ tsp. chili powder
1-13 oz. can black beans, washed and drained
2 cups water
1 cup brown rice
16 oz. salsa
1 Tbsp. lime juice
1 cup shredded cheese
Directions:
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- In a large pan, cook the ground turkey until it is no longer pink.
- Add in bell pepper, spinach, and onions and saute for 5 minutes. Add in spices.
- Pour turkey and vegetables into a 9×13 pan. Add black beans, water, brown rice, salsa, and lime juice.
- Top everything with shredded cheese and cover with foil.
- Cook in the oven for 50-60 minutes.
- Remove foil and let cook for 10 minutes to thicken.
Optional toppings: plain Greek yogurt, avocado, cilantro, or olives