By KSTP

Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meat & Sausage and creator of Green Envy Recipe Group on Facebook, makes a chili recipe using cocoa plus she serves it with a spaghett beer and jalapeno honey cornbread.

Chocolate Chili
Servings: 12+

Ingredients:

4 lb ground beef (85/15)
28 oz canned tomato sauce
28 oz petite diced tomatoes, drained
15 oz kidney beans drained (optional)
15 oz pinto beans drained (optional)
1 large yellow onion diced
3-4 jalapeno, seeded and diced
2 stalks celery finely chopped
1 small green pepper, finely chopped
¼ cup chili powder
4 tsp kosher salt
1 Tbsp cumin
1 Tbsp Hershey’s Dark Cocoa
1 tsp black pepper
1 cup water, if needed to thin later

Steps:

  1. In a dutch oven or heavy bottom stock pot, brown the ground beef along with the onions & jalapeno.
  2. After, drain the beef & add the rest of the ingredients except the dark coca.  Bring to a boil for 5-10 minutes, stirring often.
  3. Reduce heat and add the dark cocoa.  Simmer for 30 minutes to 1 hour depending on how fast you want to feed the masses.  Serve with crackers, cottage cheese, shredded cheese, or if you are from Cincinnati, over spaghetti noodles.

Notes:  Step up the heat by adding hot sauce, more jalapenos or chipotles.  If you need to thin it out, add a cup of water until its to the consistency you like.

Spaghett Beer

Most easily put, a spaghett is an Aperol spritz, made with beer instead of prosecco or sparkling wine. While it may sound like a sorta strange combination at first, I swear to you, it just works. Beer provides a similar effervescence you’d get from sparkling wine in a classic spritz, with the added bonus of not being especially sweet.

Ingredients

  • 1 12-ounce Miller High Life, or similar light beer of choice
  • 1.5 ounces Aperol
  • 0.5 ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice

Teena’s Jalapeno Honey Cornbread

·  Preheat oven to 375 degrees. 
·  Prepare a muffin pan with baking spray. 
·  1 box of Krusteaz Honey Cornbread mix, made as directed on box except you will 
·  use 1/2 cup milk vs. 2/3 cup. 
·  1 egg + 1 Tbls. vegetable oil. 
·  Add 1 cup creamed corn, 1/2 cup grated cheddar & 2 tbsp diced jalapeños (approx. 1 small jalapeño). 
·  Bake at 375°F of 22-26 minutes. Let cool before removing from muffin pan. 