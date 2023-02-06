Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meat & Sausage and creator of Green Envy Recipe Group on Facebook, makes a chili recipe using cocoa plus she serves it with a spaghett beer and jalapeno honey cornbread.

Chocolate Chili

Servings: 12+

Ingredients:

4 lb ground beef (85/15)

28 oz canned tomato sauce

28 oz petite diced tomatoes, drained

15 oz kidney beans drained (optional)

15 oz pinto beans drained (optional)

1 large yellow onion diced

3-4 jalapeno, seeded and diced

2 stalks celery finely chopped

1 small green pepper, finely chopped

¼ cup chili powder

4 tsp kosher salt

1 Tbsp cumin

1 Tbsp Hershey’s Dark Cocoa

1 tsp black pepper

1 cup water, if needed to thin later

Steps:

In a dutch oven or heavy bottom stock pot, brown the ground beef along with the onions & jalapeno. After, drain the beef & add the rest of the ingredients except the dark coca. Bring to a boil for 5-10 minutes, stirring often. Reduce heat and add the dark cocoa. Simmer for 30 minutes to 1 hour depending on how fast you want to feed the masses. Serve with crackers, cottage cheese, shredded cheese, or if you are from Cincinnati, over spaghetti noodles.

Notes: Step up the heat by adding hot sauce, more jalapenos or chipotles. If you need to thin it out, add a cup of water until its to the consistency you like.

Spaghett Beer

Most easily put, a spaghett is an Aperol spritz, made with beer instead of prosecco or sparkling wine. While it may sound like a sorta strange combination at first, I swear to you, it just works. Beer provides a similar effervescence you’d get from sparkling wine in a classic spritz, with the added bonus of not being especially sweet.

Ingredients

1 12-ounce Miller High Life, or similar light beer of choice

1.5 ounces Aperol

0.5 ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice

Teena’s Jalapeno Honey Cornbread

· Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

· Prepare a muffin pan with baking spray.

· 1 box of Krusteaz Honey Cornbread mix, made as directed on box except you will

· use 1/2 cup milk vs. 2/3 cup.

· 1 egg + 1 Tbls. vegetable oil.

· Add 1 cup creamed corn, 1/2 cup grated cheddar & 2 tbsp diced jalapeños (approx. 1 small jalapeño).

· Bake at 375°F of 22-26 minutes. Let cool before removing from muffin pan.