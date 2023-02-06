Chocolate Chili
Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meat & Sausage and creator of Green Envy Recipe Group on Facebook, makes a chili recipe using cocoa plus she serves it with a spaghett beer and jalapeno honey cornbread.
Servings: 12+
Ingredients:
4 lb ground beef (85/15)
28 oz canned tomato sauce
28 oz petite diced tomatoes, drained
15 oz kidney beans drained (optional)
15 oz pinto beans drained (optional)
1 large yellow onion diced
3-4 jalapeno, seeded and diced
2 stalks celery finely chopped
1 small green pepper, finely chopped
¼ cup chili powder
4 tsp kosher salt
1 Tbsp cumin
1 Tbsp Hershey’s Dark Cocoa
1 tsp black pepper
1 cup water, if needed to thin later
Steps:
- In a dutch oven or heavy bottom stock pot, brown the ground beef along with the onions & jalapeno.
- After, drain the beef & add the rest of the ingredients except the dark coca. Bring to a boil for 5-10 minutes, stirring often.
- Reduce heat and add the dark cocoa. Simmer for 30 minutes to 1 hour depending on how fast you want to feed the masses. Serve with crackers, cottage cheese, shredded cheese, or if you are from Cincinnati, over spaghetti noodles.
Notes: Step up the heat by adding hot sauce, more jalapenos or chipotles. If you need to thin it out, add a cup of water until its to the consistency you like.
Spaghett Beer
Most easily put, a spaghett is an Aperol spritz, made with beer instead of prosecco or sparkling wine. While it may sound like a sorta strange combination at first, I swear to you, it just works. Beer provides a similar effervescence you’d get from sparkling wine in a classic spritz, with the added bonus of not being especially sweet.
Ingredients
- 1 12-ounce Miller High Life, or similar light beer of choice
- 1.5 ounces Aperol
- 0.5 ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice
Teena’s Jalapeno Honey Cornbread
· Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
· Prepare a muffin pan with baking spray.
· 1 box of Krusteaz Honey Cornbread mix, made as directed on box except you will
· use 1/2 cup milk vs. 2/3 cup.
· 1 egg + 1 Tbls. vegetable oil.
· Add 1 cup creamed corn, 1/2 cup grated cheddar & 2 tbsp diced jalapeños (approx. 1 small jalapeño).
· Bake at 375°F of 22-26 minutes. Let cool before removing from muffin pan.