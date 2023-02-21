Chips and Salsa with Robin Asbell

By KSTP

Robin Asbell, a vegetarian cookbook author, joins with salsa recipes she discovered from her trip to Mexico. You can follow Robin on social media “@robinasbell”. Below are the recipes Robin mentions.

Salsa Mexicana

  • Large tomatoes, diced
  • White onion, diced
  • Jalapeno pepper
  • Fresh cilantro
  • Lime juice

Salsa Tatemada

  • Large tomatoes, diced
  • Onion, diced
  • Garlic cloves
  • Fresh cilantro
  • Dried pasilla chiles

Three Chiles Salsa

  • Roma tomatoes
  • Onion
  • Garlic clove
  • Dried guajillo chiles
  • Dried pasilla chiles
  • Dried arbol chiles