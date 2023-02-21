Chips and Salsa with Robin Asbell
Robin Asbell, a vegetarian cookbook author, joins with salsa recipes she discovered from her trip to Mexico. You can follow Robin on social media “@robinasbell”. Below are the recipes Robin mentions.
Salsa Mexicana
- Large tomatoes, diced
- White onion, diced
- Jalapeno pepper
- Fresh cilantro
- Lime juice
Salsa Tatemada
- Large tomatoes, diced
- Onion, diced
- Garlic cloves
- Fresh cilantro
- Dried pasilla chiles
Three Chiles Salsa
- Roma tomatoes
- Onion
- Garlic clove
- Dried guajillo chiles
- Dried pasilla chiles
- Dried arbol chiles