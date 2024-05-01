Chef Thomas Boemer from Revival restaurant makes chicken and waffles for our Brunch Bites show.

Chicken and Waffles Recipe

Waffle Ingredients:

Dry ingredients

1 cup pastry flour

1 cup all purpose flour

½ cup sugar

1 tbsp baking powder |

1 tsp salt

Wet ingredients

2ea large eggs (separate whites and yolks)

1 ½ cup whole milk

¼ cup vegetable oil

Instructions:

Separate egg whites from yolks Place whites in separate mixing bowl and whip until forming soft peaks Sift flour together and combined all dry ingredients Add egg yolks, milk, and oil to dry ingredients and blend until just coming together Fold in whipped egg whites and let batter rest for 1 hour

Chicken ingredients:

4 cups Flour

4 cups buttermilk

2 tbsp Salt

1 tbsp black pepper

1 tbsp hot sauce

12-15 chicken tenders

Instructions:

Split the salt and pepper between the flour and buttermilk. Add the hot sauce to the buttermilk Season your chicken with salt and pepper Coat chicken in flour and dust off. Dlp chicken into the buttermilk and return to the flour while agitating the flour back and forth Fry in large pan or dutch oven at 325 degrees until reaching an internal temp of 165 degrees

