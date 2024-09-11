Chef School with Mik German

By KSTP

Mik German, the head chef at 328 Grill, shares hacks for making the juiciest cheeseburgers.

Featured businesses/products

Awesome Sauce

1 cup ketchup 
1/2 cup Dijon mustard
1/2 cup mayo
1/4 cup A1

All ingredients mixed together in a bowl 

Simple Seasoning Blend

2 tablespoons kosher salt 
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 teaspoon granulated garlic