Chef School with Mik German
Mik German, the head chef at 328 Grill, shares hacks for making the juiciest cheeseburgers.
Featured businesses/products
- Tim and Tom’s Speedy Market, St. Paul
- 14 Spice
- Bongards American Cheese
- New School American Cheese
- Hanisch Bakery and Coffee Shop, Red Wing
- 328 Grill, St. Paul Park
Awesome Sauce
1 cup ketchup
1/2 cup Dijon mustard
1/2 cup mayo
1/4 cup A1
All ingredients mixed together in a bowl
Simple Seasoning Blend
2 tablespoons kosher salt
1 tablespoon black pepper
1 teaspoon granulated garlic