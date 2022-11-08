In Kasota, Minnesota at Chankaska Creek Ranch and Winery, they are embracing the holiday spirit. Kelli stopped by to see what they had to offer from shopping to hosting holiday parties.

Cranberry Rosemary Mule

(First, fill your mule cup with ice, then add ingredients and stir)

2oz Ranch Road Vodka

3oz Cranberry Juice

5oz Rosemary Simple Syrup

(stir)

Top with Ginger Beer

(stir again)

Garnish with Rosemary Sprig and Cranberries

**Upcoming Holiday Events**

Thursday November 17th: Friendsgiving Dinner – Grab your friends and enjoy a handcrafted meal paired with Chankaska wines, spirits, and Kreme’s!

Saturday, November 19th: Mick Sterling Presents A Grand Ole Opry Christmas – Led by five singers, A Grand Ole Opry Christmas celebrates the recordings of Christmas songs

Saturday, November 26th: Shop Small Saturday Event and Holiday Lights Kickoff – Stop by for holiday drinks, live music, wreath-making classes, games, holiday décor, and shopping! This event is the kickoff for the start of Winter at Chankaska, and will be lighting up our walking trails and bridges with hundreds of lights.

Free Event (12-6 pm); *Holiday lights will be up until March

Saturday, December 10th: Mick Sterling Presents An Elvis Gospel Christmas – Gospel songs of Elvis Presley, led by Mick Sterling in this one-of-a-kind Christmas show.

Tickets for all the events are available at www.chankaskawines.com