Amalia Moreno Damgaard helps us celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a traditional Mexican hot chocolate.

CHAMPURRADO

Masa-based chocolate atole

Recipe by Chef Amalia Moreno-Damgaard, follow on Instagram @amaliamorenodamgaard, or visit AmaliaLLC.com

4 cups water

2 cups milk

1 cinnamon stick

1 cup masa harina

1 tablet (about 3 ounces) Mexican chocolate,

chopped (such as Abuelita or Ibarra)

¼ to ½ cup brown sugar

Pinch of salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract or to taste (optional)

In a medium pot, combine 2 cups of water and the milk. Add the cinnamon stick. Simmer for 10-15 minutes and remove the cinnamon stick and reserve.

In a bowl, mix the masa harina with the remaining 2 cups of water to form a smooth slurry.

Slowly whisk in the masa harina slurry into the pot, ensuring it’s well incorporated into the liquid to avoid lumps.

Add the chopped Mexican chocolate to the pot. Continue to whisk until the chocolate is completely melted.

Add brown sugar to the mixture, adjusting the sweetness to taste. Add a pinch of salt and vanilla.

Return the cinnamon stick to the mixture and allow the champurrado to simmer over low heat, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, for about 15-20 minutes or until it thickens. It should be thick enough to coat the back of a spoon but still drinkable.

Pour the champurrado into mugs or cups.

