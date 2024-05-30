Celebrating National Climate-Smart Skin Awareness Day with Elizabeth and Pour Moi

Join Elizabeth Ries and Ulli, the Founder of Pour Moi Skincare, for a special event on Monday, June 24, at BALDAMAR in Roseville as they celebrate National Climate-Smart Skin Awareness Day.

Tickets are available to join them in person for an event from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. Your $30 ticket includes a cocktail/drink, appetizers, and the Pour Moi Deluxe Dream Team Duo ($105 retail value). Tickets are limited and can be purchased online.

If tickets sell out, or if you’re unable to attend in person, you’ll be able to join the conversation live on the Twin Cities Live and Pour Moi Facebook pages on Monday, June 24.