Cauliflower Rice Poke Bowl
Chef Daniel Green shares a low carb cauliflower rice poke bowl perfect for maintaining that New Year’s Resolution. Daniel has written 12 different cookbooks covering everything from low cholesterol eats to paleo recipes. Find all of his cookbooks here.
Ingredients:
- 3 Tablespoons Ponzu Sauce
- 2 Tablespoons Sesame Oil
- 2 Tablespoons Rice Vinegar
- 1 teaspoon freshly grated Ginger
- 1 clove of finely chopped garlic
- 1 pound cubed sushi grade tuna
- 1/4 thinly sliced red onion
- 1 cubed avocado
- 1 teaspoon toasted sesame seeds
- 4 cups of hot, cooked cauliflower rice
- 1 cup of cooked, shelled edamame
- 1 finely chopped spring onion
- 4 Tablespoons of orange or red tobiko
Directions
- Whisk ponzu, sesame oil, vinegar, ginger and garlic to make a dressing.
- Add tuna, red onion, avocado and sesame seeds to the dressing. Gently combine.
- Mix rice with edamame.
- Plate – place ¼ of rice mixture in serving bowl. Top with ¼ of the tuna mixture and 1 Tablespoon tobiko. Garnish with ¼ of the chopped green onion.