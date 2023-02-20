Laurie Crowell from Golden Fig Fine Foods prepares a recipe using all the goodies for this Monday night meal were from the St Paul Farmer’s Market.

Carnitas with fresh apple salsa

2.5 lbs pork shoulder

4 garlic cloves, minced

4 strips of orange peel

1 medium onion chopped

1 tsp chili pepper flakes

1 cinnamon stick

2 bay leaves

1 tsp oregano

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Chicken stock (several cups)

Corn tortillas

For garnish:

Fresh cilantro

*apple salsa

Crumbly cheese

Lime wedges

1. Trim any significant fat from pork shoulder. Cut pork into one inch cubes. Place cubes pork in large pot and cover with chicken stock.

Bring to a boil, reduce to a simmer and skim all fat. Add garlic, orange peel, onion, chili pepper flakes, cinnamon stick, bay leaves, oregano and apple cider vinegar to pot. Simmer uncovered for about 1 1/2 hours. Add a little water if needed to keep meat submerged as it simmers and softens. As meat begins to be fall apart tender, use fork to gently break up large pieces. Cook until water evaporates and meat falls apart. Cook a little beyond all liquid being evaporated to give a little crispy edge to some of the pork.

2. Remove bay leaves and cinnamon stick.

3. Spoon onto warmed corn tortillas, top with fresh apple salsa, a sprinkle of cilantro and a crumble of cheese. Serve with fresh lime wedges.

If you don’t have time to simmer for the few hours needed, you can cut the pork shoulder into several large pieces and cook on low in a slow cooker about 8 hours.

*Apple Salsa

2 apples, small diced

2 TB red onion, small diced

2 TB cilantro

1/2 jalapeño seeded and diced

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp lime juice

1 tsp honey

Salt an pepper to taste

Toss all ingredients together.

Apple salsa is best made less than a hour before serving 🙂