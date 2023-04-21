Caprese Puff Pastry
On our first ever episode of TCL, owner of Golden Fig Fine Foods Laurie Crowell tomato, mozzarella, and basil skewers. Today, she is back with an updated version, as a puff pastry tart.
Ingredients:
- 1 BOX of puff pastry, thawed
- 1/3 C tomato sauce
- 4 handfuls fresh cherry tomatoes (you choice on colors!) Halved and quartered)
- 1/2 tsp Mediterranean Herbs
- Kosher salt and coarse pepper to taste
- 8 oz. fresh mozzarella cut into wedges
- Balsamic vinaigrette to drizzle
- Fresh basil to garnish
- 1 egg, beaten ( for egg wash)
Directions:
- Be certain puff is thawed according to directions before beginning.
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees
- Line a baking sheet with parchment
- Place thawed puff pastry on parchment.
- If doing one large pizza, gently score around edge (about 3/4 inch in from edge) around entire rectangle of puff. If cutting into 4 individual tarts, separate pastry and then gently score around each square about 1/2 inch from edge. Be careful not to cut all the way through!
- Randomly poke fork around inside of score marks.
- Spread tomato sauce on pastry inside of score marks, sprinkle Mediterranean Herbs over top of sauce
- Scatter tomatoes around on pastry
- Place cheese around tomatoes
- Sprinkle salt and pepper and toss a little basil around on top.
- Brush edges with a little whisked up egg
- Bake in preheated 400 degree oven for 12-14 minutes until pastry on edges has puffed and is golden.
- Drizzle with a little balsamic and serve immediately
Golden Fig Fine Foods is located on Grand Avenue in St. Paul and has everything you need to host an amazing bash.