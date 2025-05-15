Butterflied Pork Butt
It’s pork week on Twin Cities Live! Today Lindsey Loken from Blondie’s Butcher Shop gives us her recipe for Butterflied Pork Butt.
Butterflied Pork Butt Recipe
CUT: Pork Butt (also called Boston Butt)
WEIGHT: 6–8 lbs, Grill or Smoke: 250°F (approx. 4–5 hrs)
Directions:
Slide your knife along the contour of the shoulder blade – you’re following the bone Find the thickest part and slice into, not through — open it up so it lays flat Light scoring means deeper flavor. Season meat
Smoke uncovered till 160 degrees then wrap in foil till 203 degrees internal temp
Rest it for 15-20 minutes