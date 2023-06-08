Build a Better Burger with Love That Olive

Terri Chaffer from Love That Olive joined Elizabeth and Ben to show us how you can upgrade your burgers at home by infusing them with olive oil and balsamics.

Steakhouse Smash Burger

1 lb. ground beef

2 Tbsp. Love That Olive (LTO) Tuscan Herb EVOO

1 pkge. Steakhouse Smash Patty Seasoning

Onion Rings (prepare according to package)

Lettuce

Tomatoes, sliced

Cheese, sliced

Balsamic Ketchup

Buns

Place ground beef in a bowl, add in EVOO and seasoning. Mix. (Don’t overmix.) Lightly form into patties. Cook to your liking. Add a slice of cheese to burger after flipped, and still over heat to melt. Assemble: Place patty on bun. Top with balsamic ketchup, onion rings, tomato, and lettuce. Give one more drizzle of Tuscan Herb EVOO. Place bun on top and enjoy.

Hot Pepper Bacon Burger

1 lb. ground beef

2 Tbsp. LTO Tuscan Herb EVOO

Bacon, cooked

Lettuce

Hot Pepper Bacon Jam

Buns

Place ground beef in bowl. Add the Tuscan Herb EVOO. Mix. Form into patties. Cook to your liking. Place patty on bun and generous slather with Hot Pepper Bacon Jam. Top with bacon and lettuce. Delicious.

Southwest Burger

1 lb. ground beef

1 pkge. Steakhouse Smash Patty Seasoning

2 Tbsp. LTO Hot Chili EVOO

2 Tbsp. LTO Sriracha Balsamic

LTO Chili Lime Aioli

Buns

Place ground beef, seasoning, Tuscan Herb RVOO and Sriracha Balsamic in a bowl. Combine. Form into patties. Cook to your liking. Place cooked patty on bun. Swirl on a generous amount of Chili Lime Aioli. Enjoy this flavorful burger.

How to Build a Better Burger

Switch Up the Bun: Pretzel, English Muffins, Brioche. Crescent, Rye bread, Hawaiian rolls, Onion roll, Sesame or Traditional hamburger bun, Potato Buns, Lettuce wraps, Texas Toast, Sourdough buns, Challah buns, Keiser roll, Slider bun, Ciabatta buns Bagel thins.

Infuse Flavor: Use any of Love That Olive’s amazing array of EVOO* and Balsamics

EVOO: Rosemary, Garlic, Roasted Onion, Basil, Habanero, Truffle, Pizza Olio, Portabella Mushroom and Thyme, Sweet Cream Butter, Bacon, Tuscan Herb

Balsamics: Aged, Cherry, Aged White, Sriracha, Dark Chocolate, Greek Seasoned, Bourbon

Creative Condiments: Balsamic ketchup, Dill Pickle Mustard, Balsamic Onion jam, Garlic Horseradish mustard, Pesto aioli, Bacon aioli, Sriracha aioli, Ranch aioli, Everything Bagel aioli.

*EVOO added to the ground beef will add both flavor and moisture helping ensure a juicy, tasty burger.