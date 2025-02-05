Brunch at Herbst Eatery & Farm Stand

If you’ve been looking for a new brunch spot, by the end of the month there will be a new place to check out! Herbst Eatery & Farm Stand will start serving brunch and Chef Ben Moenster stopped by to show us how to make Danish pancakes.

Aebleskiver (Danish Pancakes)

300g AP flour

30g Sugar

1ea Vanilla bean

4g Ground cardamom

2.5g Baking powder

5g Baking soda

2g Salt

Zest of one lemon

3ea Eggs

450g Buttermilk

30g Melted butter

Butter for cooking

Directions:

Half the vanilla bean and scrape out seeds.

Mix vanilla seeds and lemon zest with all dry ingredients.

Separate the egg whites from the yolks in different bowls.

Whisk the egg yolks with the buttermilk and melted butter.

While slowly whisking, add the dry ingredients to the egg yolk mixture and fully incorporate.

Whip the egg whites to stiff peaks, and gently fold them into the batter. It is important to not overmix the egg whites.

Bring an aebleskiver pan or takoyaki pan to medium heat and place a little butter in each of the holes.

Fill the holes ¾ full of the batter. Once they start to get a crust, turn them a quarter of the way and let it set again. Fill the center with more batter and flip it around to make a sphere.

Keep rotating, adding more butter if needed, until they are golden and baked through.

Serve warm dusted with powdered sugar and a side of jam.

