Brother Justus Whiskey Cocktails
Taylor Davis from Brother Justus Whiskey Company shares three new cocktails you can try as the weather cools down. Listed below are some recipes made with Minnesota ingredients. Click here to check out their website.
Warm Hug
- Hot Chocolate
- Cold-Peated Whiskey (Patent Pending and made here in Minnesota by Brother Justus)
Mix together Hot Chocolate and Whiskey to your preference
Garnish with items of your choosing
Sledding Season
- 1 12oz package of fresh or frozen cranberries
- 2 cups orange juice
- 1 cup pineapple juice
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- 4 3-inch cinnamon sticks
- 2 quarts of water
Add all ingredients into pitcher of your choosing
Add in Whisky to preference
Stir and enjoy
Cold-Peated Boulevardier
Makes 1 cocktail
- 1 ½ oz Brother Justus Cold-Peated Whiskey
- ¾ oz Red bitter liquor (such as Brother Justus Primo, Campari, or Aperol)
- ½ oz Sweet Vermouth (such as Brother Justus Assenzio, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Dolan Sweet Vermouth
- 2 dashes bitters of your choice. (Angostura is a go-to for many bartenders)
Combine and stir all ingredients with 4-5 ice cubes until slightly diluted. (stir about 30-40 times for larger refrigerator ice cubes)
Strain and pour the cocktail into a Coup for a neat cocktail or in a Rox glass with 1 large ice cube.
Slice a bit of the peel off an orange and express it over your glass and discard.