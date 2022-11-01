Brother Justus Whiskey Cocktails

Taylor Davis from Brother Justus Whiskey Company shares three new cocktails you can try as the weather cools down. Listed below are some recipes made with Minnesota ingredients. Click here to check out their website.

Warm Hug

Hot Chocolate

Cold-Peated Whiskey (Patent Pending and made here in Minnesota by Brother Justus)

Mix together Hot Chocolate and Whiskey to your preference

Garnish with items of your choosing

Sledding Season

1 12oz package of fresh or frozen cranberries

2 cups orange juice

1 cup pineapple juice

1 ½ cups white sugar

4 3-inch cinnamon sticks

2 quarts of water

Add all ingredients into pitcher of your choosing

Add in Whisky to preference

Stir and enjoy

Cold-Peated Boulevardier

Makes 1 cocktail

1 ½ oz Brother Justus Cold-Peated Whiskey

¾ oz Red bitter liquor (such as Brother Justus Primo, Campari, or Aperol)

½ oz Sweet Vermouth (such as Brother Justus Assenzio, Carpano Antica Sweet Vermouth, Dolan Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes bitters of your choice. (Angostura is a go-to for many bartenders)

Combine and stir all ingredients with 4-5 ice cubes until slightly diluted. (stir about 30-40 times for larger refrigerator ice cubes)

Strain and pour the cocktail into a Coup for a neat cocktail or in a Rox glass with 1 large ice cube.

Slice a bit of the peel off an orange and express it over your glass and discard.