Bone Broth from Stonegarden

Stonegarden opened on Veteran’s Day 2024. Co-owner and chef, Andrew Novak, is here to teach us how to make bone broth.

8 lb. chicken frames and/feet

1/2 lb. onion – large dice

1/4 lb. celery – large dice

1/4 lb. carrots – large dice

5 turmeric roots – sliced

5 bay leaves

2 ounces fresh thyme

1/4 cup whole black peppercorns

3 T coarse sea salt

Directions:

1. Add bones to pot (8-quart is best for batch size)

2. Dice vegetables and slice turmeric root, add to pot.

3. Add herbs and bay leaves, add salt and pepper.

4. Bring temp up to just below a simmer – bubbles should form on surface but not break the surface, leaving just wisps of steam.

5. Cook at this temperature uncovered for a minimum of 12 hours, but does not need to go over 18 hours.

6. Strain bones and vegetables out with a scoop strainer. Carefully pour liquid through a fine mesh strainer – preferably through several layers of cheesecloth, leaving any solid material at the bottom of the pot to discard.

7. Enjoy a mug or two immediately, and cool the rest as quickly as you can; refrigerate for up to two weeks, or freeze.

8 lb. chicken frames and/feet

1/2 lb. onion – large dice

1/4 lb. celery – large dice

1/4 lb. carrots – large dice

5 turmeric roots – sliced

5 bay leaves

2 ounces fresh thyme

1/4 cup whole black peppercorns

3 T coarse sea salt Directions:

1. Add bones to pot (8-quart is best for batch size)

2. Dice vegetables and slice turmeric root, add to pot.

3. Add herbs and bay leaves, add salt and pepper.

4. Bring temp up to just below a simmer – bubbles should form on surface but not break the surface, leaving just wisps of steam.

5. Cook at this temperature uncovered for a minimum of 12 hours, but does not need to go over 18 hours.

6. Strain bones and vegetables out with a scoop strainer. Carefully pour liquid through a fine mesh strainer – preferably through several layers of cheesecloth, leaving any solid material at the bottom of the pot to discard.

7. Enjoy a mug or two immediately, and cool the rest as quickly as you can; refrigerate for up to two weeks, or freeze.