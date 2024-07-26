Beef Up Your Pizza Night

Ashley Wulf from Minnesota Beef Council gives us pizza recipes that incorporate beef.

Grilled Steak Flatbread Recipe

Ingredients:

· 1 beef Strip Steak, Boneless (about 1 pound)

· 1 (8 ounce) refrigerated pizza dough

· 1 white onion, sliced

· 1-1/2 tablespoon olive oil

· 1/2 cup roasted red peppers

· 1/2 cup blue cheese

· 1/2 cup arugula leaves

· 1 tablespoon balsamic syrup

· 1 teaspoon kosher salt

· 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

1. Pre-heat a small skillet over medium heat; add 1/2 tablespoon olive oil and onions to the pan. Cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until onions are caramelized; Remove from skillet and set aside.

2. On a greased sheet pan, take the pizza dough and form it to the size of the sheet pan. Brush both sides of the dough with 1/2 Tablespoon of olive oil. Place pizza dough on grid over medium heat. Grill the dough for 30 seconds to 1 minute on each side being careful not to burn it. Remove the dough and place it back on the sheet pan. Top the flat bread with roasted red peppers & 1/4 cup of blue cheese. Bake in the oven at 375°F for 10 minutes; once the cheese is melted slightly remove from oven and set aside.

3. Season both sides of the steak with salt & pepper. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals or over medium heat on preheated gas grill. Grill according to the chart for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove steak and let rest for 5 minutes. Slice into ½-inch strips and set aside.

4. Take the flat bread and top with the caramelized onions, arugula, sliced steak, remaining blue cheese, and drizzle the balsamic syrup on top. Cut into 6 even sized squares and serve.

Ashley’s Tips:

1. This recipe calls for Strip Steak (also known as New York Strip), but you can use any steak of your choosing.

2. If you don’t like goat cheese, some other cheeses that are similar and could be substituted include goat cheese or feta.

3. For the roasted red peppers, you can make them at home by simply charring red peppers & slicing, or simply buy them at the store in a jar.

4. This recipe makes 6 servings and contains just 300 calories per serving!

Beef Breakfast Pizza Olé Recipe

Ingredients:

· 1 recipe Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

· 1/2 cup salsa verde

· 1 package (11 to 14 ounces) thin crust refrigerated pizza dough

· 3/4 cup diced tomatoes

· 1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded Mexican blend cheese

· 6 eggs

· 2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onions

Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage

· 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

· 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage

· 1 teaspoon garlic powder

· 1 teaspoon onion powder

· 1/2 teaspoon salt

· 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

Optional Garnish

· Salsa verde

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Prepare Basic County Beef Breakfast Sausage. Stir in salsa verde.

Basic Country Beef Breakfast Sausage: Combine 1 pound Ground Beef (96% lean), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add beef mixture; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally.

2. Meanwhile, coat large shallow-rimmed baking sheet with nonstick cooking spray. Unroll dough on prepared baking sheet. Pat or roll evenly to 11 by 14-inch rectangle, pinching together any tears, if needed. Bake 8 minutes. Remove from oven and top evenly with beef mixture, tomatoes and cheese. Make six “wells” in beef mixture and crack one egg in each “well.”

3. Bake in 425°F oven 13 to 18 minutes or until desired doneness of egg is reached. Remove from oven; sprinkle with green onions. Cut into six pieces. Serve with additional salsa, as desired.

Ashley’s Tips:

1. Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed beef sausage. Ground Beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

2. Scrambled eggs may be used in place of over easy eggs if desired.

3. To save time when cooking, cook the breakfast sausage prior and store in the refrigerator until ready to use.

4. One serving contains 31g of protein – a great way to start your day!

Pizza with a Purpose Recipe

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

1-1/2 cups frozen vegetables, such as cauliflower, broccoli, carrots and zucchini

1 tablespoon water

1/2 cup marinara sauce

1 package (14 to 16 ounces) fresh whole wheat pizza dough

1/2 cup reduced-fat shredded cheese

1/2 cup sliced cherry tomatoes

2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh basil (optional)

Directions:

1. Preheat oven according to package directions on pizza dough package. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add ground beef and oregano; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 1/2-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Remove drippings. Season with 1/4 teaspoon salt. Set aside.

2. Place frozen vegetables, medium microwave-safe bowl. Add water; cover with plastic wrap. Microwave in the microwave for 2 to 4 minutes or until vegetables are just tender. Cool slightly.

3. Place vegetables and their cooking liquid into blender or food processor; add marinara sauce. Process until vegetable mixture is smooth. Season with remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt.

4. Spray 15 x 10-inch rimmed baking pan or 12-inch pizza pan with nonstick cooking spray. Press and stretch dough to edges of pan. Top with vegetable sauce, cheese, tomatoes and beef mixture. Bake according to package instructions on dough package or until crust is golden brown and cheese is melted and bubbly. Garnish with basil if desired.

Ashley’s Tips:

1. Coarsely chopped fresh vegetables can be used in place of frozen vegetables for the pizza sauce.

2. By blending the cooked vegetables into the sauce, you are sneaking in vegetables that kids will hardly notice!

3. Before baking, add any other favorite toppings of choosing including onion, peppers, olives, etc. Cooking personal pan sizes can accommodate individual tastes for the whole family.

4. This recipe could also be cooked using the grill though cooking times may vary. Using a pizza stone is a great way to cook this recipe!

