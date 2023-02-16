Beef and Noodles with MN Beef Council
Ashley Kramer from The Minnesota Beef Council shares a couple of ways you can combine beef and noodles to create a delicious meal. Listed below are the recipes. To find more information about the Minnesota Beef Council, including recipes and meal planning, click here to visit their website.
Braised Beef Short Rib Stroganoff
Ingredients:
For the braised short ribs:
- kosher salt & ground black pepper, to season
For the beef stroganoff:
- kosher salt & ground black pepper, to season
Directions:
- Add 1 tablespoon of the reserved beef drippings to the same pot with the mushrooms.
- Add the sliced onions, seasoning with pinch of salt & pepper as desired.
- Cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 5-6 minutes.
- Stir in garlic, cooking for 1-2 minutes longer, until fragrant.
Beef Bolognese
Ingredients:
Sauce:
- 1 pound 93% lean Ground Beef
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 cup minced onion
- 1/2 cup diced carrot (1/4 inch)
- 1/2 cup diced celery (1/4 inch)
- 1 cup dry red wine
- 10 fresh thyme sprigs
- 3 fresh rosemary sprigs
- 2 cans (15 ounces) no-salt-added tomato sauce
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) no-salt-added diced tomatoes
- 1/4 cup Parmegiano-Reggiano cheese, divided
- 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, roughly chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley leaves
- 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon fennel seed
- 1 tablespoon minced garlic
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
Fresh Pasta:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 2 large eggs, slightly beaten
Directions:
- Heat oil in stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add onions, carrot, and celery; cook 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add red wine; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes until browned bits attached to stockpot are dissolved. Simmer 5 minutes until wine is reduced by half.
Cut 12-inch length of kitchen string and tie together rosemary and thyme sprigs to prepare herb sachet.
- Add ground beef, tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, 2 tablespoons parmesan cheese, basil, parsley, oregano, sugar, fennel seeds, garlic, and red pepper to stockpot; mix well. Add herb sachet, making sure it’s covered in sauce; tie end of string to handle of stockpot. Bring mixture to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer 2-1/2 hours, stirring occasionally. Uncover sauce and cook for another 30 minutes, stirring occasionally.
- Meanwhile, to prepare fresh pasta, mound flour on large cutting board; create large well in center. Place eggs in well. Using fork or fingertips, mix flour into eggs until all flour is absorbed and dough is formed. (Dough may be sticky.) Knead dough 10 to 15 minutes until it becomes lighter in color and surface feels smooth. Wrap dough in plastic wrap; refrigerate 30 minutes.
- Divide dough into 2 equal pieces. On lightly floured surface, roll out one piece to 12 by 12-inch square; fold in thirds. Roll dough to 12 x 12-inch square. Repeat folding and rolling three times. Using floured knife, cut 1/8-inch-wide noodles. Place noodles on parchment-lined shallow-rimmed baking sheet dusted with flour. Repeat with remaining pasta.
- Fill stockpot with 8 inches of water; bring to a boil. Add salt to water, if desired. Add noodles to stockpot; stir gently; cook 7 to 9 minutes or until pasta is al dente (firm to the bite). Drain noodles; divide noodles among 4 large serving bowls. Remove and discard herb sachet from meat sauce. Top noodles with meat sauce. Garnish with remaining cheese, as desired.
Ginger Beef and Noodle Bowls
Ingredients:
- 1 beef Flat Iron Steak, cut 3/4 inch thick (about 1 pound)
- 1 tablespoon dark sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh ginger
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
- 2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) beef broth
- 3/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 2 tablespoons mirin or rice wine vinegar
- 6 cups cooked fresh Asian-style thin cut noodles or unseasoned instant ramen noodles
- 1/2 cup shredded carrots
Directions:
- Cut Steaks crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick strips; cut strips in half. Heat 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add ginger and garlic; cook 1 minute. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining oil and beef. Season with salt and pepper, as desired. Keep warm.
- Add broth, green onions, and mirin to skillet; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; simmer 8 to 10 minutes.
- Meanwhile divide noodles and beef evenly among 4 large soup bowls.
- Bring broth mixture to a boil over high heat; ladle boiling mixture evenly over beef and noodles. Garnish with carrots.