Greek chef Antigoni Sander shows us how to make a refreshing and authentic Greek salad, perfect for summer.

Greek Village Salad

Ripe Tomatoes

English Cucumbers

Red Onion

Green Pepper

Kalamata Olives

Chunk of Feta Cheese

Salt To Taste

The Best Dried Oregano and Extra Virgin Olive Oil you can get

DIRECTIONS

This salad is a staple on almost every Greek Dinner Table in the summer and it takes only minutes to make!

The ratio of tomato and cucumber is up to you, but you are basically going for a 50/50 tomato to cucumber balance, the quantity will depend on the size group you are feeding. Chop them into rustic chunks, about 1” in size. Place them directly into your serving bowl/dish. Next, sprinkle a bit of salt on the veggies, slice a couple slices of Feta Cheese and lay them directly on top of the tomatoes, followed by a couple circles of Green Pepper and Red Onion, add those to the salad. Last, top it off with the olives, a generous amount of oregano and olive oil.

This is always served family style along with bread for dipping in the “zumi” which is the juice of the veggies mixed with the olive oil, which is absolutely delicious!

