Appetizer Week: Cheesy Stuffed Garlic Bread Rolls

Lisa Arnason from 2 Hungry Daughters joins Ben and Lindsey Brown in studio. She makes her cheesy stuffed garlic bread rolls, meatballs, and two flatbread recipes ahead of The Big Game on Sunday.

Cheesy Stuffed Garlic Bread Rolls

PREP TIME: 15 min // COOK TIME: 20 min // SERVES: 32 rolls

INGREDIENTS

For the rolls —

14 oz pizza dough.

8 mozzarella string cheese sticks 1/2 Tbsp milk

salt

For the garlic herb butter —

4 Tbsp unsalted butter

1/4 cup finely grated parmesan cheese

1 large clove of garlic

chopped parsley and basil

salt and pepper

1 slice of mozzarella cheese

Serve with marinara sauce

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Cut cheese sticks into 1 inch pieces. (32 pieces total) 3. Cut and divide pizza dough into 32 pieces. Using your fingers, press each piece of pizza dough into small rectangles and add a chunk of cheese in the middle. Wrap the dough around it and roll it into a ball. Place dough balls seam side down on the prepared baking sheet. (Shape of a football) Make sure they are touching but not too cramped. Brush milk over the top of the dough balls. Sprinkle on salt and bake for 18 minutes.

he tops Broil for 2-3 minutes until the tops of the dough balls are golden. Let the rolls cool slightly. In a medium bowl, mix together the melted butter, parmesan, garlic, parsley, basil and salt and pepper. Brush. the mixture over top of the rolls. Cut the extra slice of cheese into 7 thin rectangles and arrange on top to mimic football laces. Serve and enjoy!

HOW TO STORE/TIPS: Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 5 days. The best way to reheat is in an air fryer.

Crockpot Meatball Recipe

PREP TIME: 10 min // COOK TIME: Low 4-5hrs; High 2-3 hrs // SERVES: 8-10

INGREDIENTS

Simeks frozen meatballs; 25

4 Tbsp Ketchup

2 Tbsp Honey

4 Tbsp Brown Sugar

1 Tbsp Soy Sauce

2 Tbsp Japanese BBQ sauce

1 Tbsp BWW Asian Zing Sauce

2 Tbsp Garlic cloves, minced

DIRECTIONS

Add frozen meatballs to crockpot. In a medium mixing bowl, add ketchup, honey, brown

sugar, soy sauce, Japanese bbq sauce, Asian Zing sauce and garlic and mix together. Pour over meatballs, cover and cook; low 4-5 hours or high 2-3 hours. Serve and enjoy!

HOW TO STORE/TIPS: Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 5 days. These are great as an appetizer, just add tooth picks!

Prosciutto and Arugula Flatbread Recipe

PREP TIME: 7 min // COOK TIME: 5-7 min // SERVES: 6

INGREDIENTS

1 pizza crust

avocado oil

2-3 Tbsp minced garlic

2 cups mozzarella cheese

1 cup parmesan cheese

1 pkg. prosciutto

3-4 cups arugula

salt and pepper

balsamic glaze for topping

DIRECTIONS

First, cover the pizza crust with avocado oil and minced garlic. Sprinkle on mozzarella & parmesan cheese all over. Bake for 5-7 minutes at 450 degrees. While the pizza in the oven, toss together the arugula,

salt, pepper and a little avocado oil. Take pizza out and top with arugula and prosciutto. Drizzle balsamic glaze on top and add freshly grated parmesan cheese. Enjoy!

HOW TO STORE/TIPS: Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 5 days. The best way to reheat pizza is in an air fryer.

Blackberry and Goat Cheese Flatbread

PREP TIME: 5 minutes // COOK TIME: 15 minutes // SERVES: 4-6

INGREDIENTS

1 flatbread

olive oil

balsamic glaze

4oz goat cheese

1; 6oz pkg blackberries

1 cup arugula

salt & pepper

honey

DIRECTIONS

Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees. Lay flatbread on a baking sheet. Drizzle olive oil and balsamic vinaigrette on top, spreading it out to cover entire flatbread. Sprinkle goat cheese and blackberries all over flatbread. Place in the oven for 10-15 minutes. While it is cooking, toss arugula with olive oil, salt and

pepper; set aside. When the flatbread is done. Take it out and flatten blackberries. Top with arugula and a drizzle of honey. Cut and enjoy!

HOW TO STORE/TIPS: Flatbread doesn’t make great leftovers, therefore, eat it all up!