Now that the Minnesota Girls State Hockey Tournament is in full swing, TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich caught up with the defending state champs: The Andover Huskies.

You can catch the Huskies take on Rosemount tomorrow in the AA quarterfinals, the puck drops at 11am at the Excel energy Center. The state championship game will be held on Saturday at 7pm, watch it on 45 TV.