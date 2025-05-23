American Classics with a Latin Twist

This weekend is Memorial Day weekend, so Amalia Moreno-Damgaard give us some classic American recipes that have a Latin twist.

Anticuchos Recipe

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons ají panca paste mild Peruvian red chile paste

4–5 cloves garlic, minced

½ cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons canola oil

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon dried oregano

2 green onions, trimmed, thinly sliced on the bias

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste)

( 2 lbs bison or beef heart, trimmed and cut into rustic chunks about 3–4 inches long and ½ to 1 inch thick or cut into chunks of desired size

Bamboo or metal skewers if bamboo, soaked in water 30 min)

Directions:

Mix marinade ingredients with a whisk.

Marinate meat for at least 6 hours or overnight.

Thread onto skewers and preheat the grill.

Grill 2–3 minutes per side, basting as needed.

Serve hot with boiled potatoes and ají sauce.

Salsa De Aji Amarillo Recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup ají amarillo paste

1 large garlic clove

¼ cup lime juice

¼ cup canola oil

¼ cup mayonnaise

Kosher salt to taste

Directions:

Blend all ingredients until smooth.

Taste and adjust seasonings to taste.

Serve.