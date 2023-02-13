AAA & TCL’s Fall Getaway with Kristin
We need help deciding where to go for our next AAA Trip. TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich and Linda Synder from AAA give us 3 options to choose between. Click here to vote for your favorite location.
Options:
- Austin, Texas
- Austin “Bucket List Tour,” everything you need to know about Austin and more
- Day trips to Waco and San Antonio
- San Francisco, California
- San Francisco tour including the Golden Gate Bridge, Twin Peaks, Lombard Street, Chinatown and more
- Day trip to Napa Valley
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Asheville tour including downtown Asheville, Montford Historic District, Grove Park Inn and more
- Blue Ridge Mountains, Chimney Rock State Park and Chimney Rock
All Trips Include:
- 3 night hotel accommodations
- Round trip airfare from Minneapolis to Host City
- Various Meals
- Touring
- Deluxe motorcoach
- Local tour guides
- AAA professional tour manager
- All taxes and gratuities for included tours