AAA & TCL’s Fall Getaway with Kristin

By KSTP

We need help deciding where to go for our next AAA Trip. TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich and Linda Synder from AAA give us 3 options to choose between. Click here to vote for your favorite location.

Options:

  • Austin, Texas
    • Austin “Bucket List Tour,” everything you need to know about Austin and more
    • Day trips to Waco and San Antonio
  • San Francisco, California
    • San Francisco tour including the Golden Gate Bridge, Twin Peaks, Lombard Street, Chinatown and more
    • Day trip to Napa Valley
  • Asheville, North Carolina
    • Asheville tour including downtown Asheville, Montford Historic District, Grove Park Inn and more
    • Blue Ridge Mountains, Chimney Rock State Park and Chimney Rock

All Trips Include:

  • 3 night hotel accommodations
  • Round trip airfare from Minneapolis to Host City
  • Various Meals
  • Touring
  • Deluxe motorcoach
  • Local tour guides
  • AAA professional tour manager
  • All taxes and gratuities for included tours