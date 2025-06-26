6/26 Movie Trip

Paul McGuire Grimes, creator of Paul’s Trip to the Movies, gives us his review of two movies out in theaters and a new show on Prime Video.

M3GAN 2.0 (in theaters)

Your favorite dancing killer robot is back! M3GAN’s creator Gemma (Allison Williams) is under fire for the deadly rampage that M3GAN went on during the events of the first film. Gemma believes the technology was destroyed, but what she doesn’t know is that the government is working in advance of what she created. They’ve created a killer cyborg they’re now using as a military asset to infiltrate our enemies. They’ve named it AMELIA, and in true AI fashion, AMELIA is now more advanced than they can control and manages to flee and go on the run. The authorities turn to Gemma thinking she knows more than she’s leading on. She’s fearful of adding AI into humans despite a local tech giant’s desire. She believes that the AI and technology within M3GAN may be the only way to stop AMELIA. With a few upgrades, M3GAN is rebuilt and ready to AMELIA before she unleashes utter tech warfare on the human population.

-Starring: Allison Williams, Jemaine Clement, Violet McGraw, Ivanna Sakhno, Aristotle Athari, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Jen Van Epps

-Just like any good sequel, M3GAN 2.0 is bigger, bolder, and wilder than the original without feeling like a total copycat of what the filmmakers and cast accomplished with the first.

-If the first one felt like a comedy horror movie, this one leans more into being a sci-fi action film that also pays homage to Terminator 2, Short Circuit and Tron

-Director Gerard Johnstone is back for the sequel and retains the original film’s twisted humor and campy qualities. There’s a very specific tone with these movies that he balances really well.

-The film pushes two hours and feels a bit longer than it needs to be. It starts off a little rocky, but once they rebuild M3GAN, the story and pace really picks up.

-It’s admirable that creative team still uses an animatronic robot and an actress to bring M3GAN to life without relying on a fully CGI character.

-While it may seem far-fetched with an AI robot, there are valid questions raised about the use of AI, Big Tech, and the role of government in regulating AI and the tech world.

RATING: 3 out of 5 TICKET STUBS

F1: The Movie (in theaters)

Brad Pitt knows what audiences want out of him. He’s charming, slick, and easy to watch on screen. He plays right into that starring as a retired F1 racer in F1: The Movie. Brad Pitt’s character, Sonny Hayes, wins a race at Daytona and it almost seems too easy for the veteran racer. He decides to hang it up and retire despite the accolades. It’s not long before he’s approached by his old buddy Ruben Cervantes (Javier Bardem) who corners him in a rundown laundromat and tries to convince him to get back on the track. Ruben is the owner of a the APX Formula One team and desperately needs to win if he doesn’t want his team sold out under him. He needs Sonny’s history and determination behind the wheel paired with a young rookie named Joshua Pearce whose played by newcomer Damson Idris. He agrees, and all eyes are on the unlikely pair at a time when their cocky and arrogant attitudes need to take a back seat for the good of the sport. Kerry Condon also stars in the film as their lead technician who is making history as the first female technician of a Formula One team.

–F1: the Movie may seem like its only made for fans of the sport. I assure you that director Joseph Kosinski made a movie for everyone to enjoy regardless of your appreciation or knowledge of the sport.

-Joseph Kosinski was the man behind Top Gun Maverick, and he and cinematographer Claudio Miranda team up again for another high-octane, full-throttle ride. They want to put the audience in the driver’s seat and on the tracks in ways we haven’t seen before. It’s incredibly impressive with what they’ve done to shoot this film and the access they got to every major Formula One track in the world.

-Brad Pitt doesn’t stray too far from that cool Pitt character we love and it works well for the self-assured place we find Sonny Hayes. He has his ticks and superstitions, and he’s forced to reckon with what he’s trying to prove to himself at this stage of life. Newcomer Damson Idris is smart casting as the hot shot rookie. You feel Idris proving himself next to Pitt while his character Joshua is trying to prove his worth next to Sonny and the rest of the Formula One world.

-The performances really sell the story given we’ve seen this plot and conflict before. There are still some curveballs that smack the audience in a new direction.

-While it may be too long, F1: The Movie is an absolute nailbiter full of adrenaline. Director Joseph Kosinski and cinematographer Claudio Miranda are a dream team for the action genre. They make these truly immersive experiences that need to be seen on the biggest screen possible. You can’t get this same feeling watching it at home or streaming.

RATING: 4 out of 5 TICKET STUBS

OVERCOMPENSATING (Prime Video)

Overcompensating will be your new favorite comedy binge if you want a little piece of nostalgia to your college days. Benito Skinner plays Benny, a popular high school football player jock who is now entering his freshman year of college. He’s understanding his sexuality knowing that he’s gay but hasn’t come out yet and fearful of coming out while at college. He’s attending the same school as his sister, so he feels extra pressure of staying in the closet. His first few weeks of college are filled with all the awkward ways he’s trying to overcompensate for being his true authentic self. We see Benny join a fraternity, make out and try to date a girl, and socially embarrass himself in front of the cute boy he’s trying to impress.

-Starring Benito Skinner, Wally Baram, Mary Beth Barone, Adam DiMarco with supporting appearances and cameos from Connie Britton, Kyle MacLachlan, Bowen Yang, Matt Rogers, and Charli xcx

-8 x 40 minute episodes

-Benito Skinner stars and created the show based on his own experiences of being a star athlete in high school and what it was like to enter college and overcompensate for his sexuality

-Skinner originally went viral and gained a following during the pandemic with his TikTok creating comedy videos and characters. He’s an incredibly talented new voice for queer stories that speak to multiple demographics.

-Every character is written so specifically and given depth, you really feel how each character is overcompensating for something in their life as they try to adapt to some social norm they feel they need to latch onto.

-Every episode is incredibly funny and witty with a strong attention to detail to make every joke, big, gag land.

-Charlie xcx provided the music for the show and features plenty of her hits along with your favorite pop girlies like Britney Spears, Lorde, Nicki Minaj and more.

RATING: 4.5 out of 5 TICKET STUBS