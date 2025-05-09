5/9 Movie Trip

Paul McGuire Grimes from Paul’s Trip to the Movies gives us his review on three new movies out in theaters.

FIGHT OR FLIGHT (in theaters)

Josh Hartnett hasn’t led an action movie in years, but you would never know with the ease and force he brings to Fight or Flight. He plays Lucas Reyes, a former secret service agent whose been hiding out and living off the grid in Bangkok. He seems to be running from his former life until federal agent Katherine Brunt (Katee Sackhoff) makes him an offer he can’t pass up. He’s tasked to join a flight from Bangkok to San Francisco to track down a Blackhat terrorist known only as The Ghost. He’s not the only trained deadly agent on this flight as there are multiple countries that have a bounty out on The Ghost. It’s a plane full of mercenaries all trying to identify and capture the asset.

-The final product is a bit rough around the edges, especially when a high concept action flick like this usual comes with a bigger budget to smooth out the effects, the action sequences and production schedule.

-Josh Hartnett is elevating the material every step of the way. He’s created a fully-fledged character that would have felt a bit basic under a different actor. It’s a treat to see Hartnett let loose and be a bit crazed the further Lucas finds himself trying to stay alive.

-It opens with a brief snapshot of the climax with Strauss’s The Blue Danube playing over it. This music will sounds familiar if you’ve seen 2001: A Space Odyssey. It then cuts back just 12 hours tracing how Lucas Reyes found himself aboard this ticking time bomb of a crazy flight.

-The movie works best during the long action scenes that feature very choreographed martial arts sequences all within the confines of a plane. Anything on board becomes a weapon leading to some bloody showdowns.

-It becomes somewhat cartoony but that’s where the creativity comes into play. It would have been better served had that been amped up the entire time.

-The screenplay feels like a hodge podge of ideas that didn’t come together. It could have worked better had it leaned into the style instead of forcing depth into the story. It’s oddly trying to be far more serious than it needs to be.

-With Trap and Fight or Flight, Josh Hartnett reminds us that he can add some wild, crazed attitude to any character to make the most out of the material.

RATING: 2.5 out of 5 TICKET STUBS

THUNDERBOLTS* (in theaters)

The new film Thunderbolts* takes a look at those scrappy anti-heroes that deserve to have their time in the spotlight. Marvel fans have seen Julia Louis-Dreyfuss pop up a few times in brief appearances as Valetina. She’s front and center in Thunderbolts* as her character is the director of the CIA, on the board of the Ox Group, and now facing impeachment. She claims there are no reliable heroes after the demise of the Avengers, but she’s been secretly working with secret Special Ops agents. We’ve met these characters before and now they’re all coming together for the first time. Florence Pugh plays Yelena who continues to mourn her sister’s death and has recently reunited with her father, the Red Guardian (David Harbour). Wyatt Russell is back as John Walker who briefly held the title of Captain America. Hannah John-Kamen makes her long-awaited return as Ghost, and Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes is always available and ready to save the day. They’re not the only washed-up individuals looking for a fresh start. They come upon a guy named Bob (Lewis Pullman) who doesn’t know what happened to him and how he ended up in Valentina’s secret compound. They all realize they’ve been used by Valentina and found themselves in her line of sight to be executed to cover her tracks. They band together using the nickname Thunderbolts to protect themselves.

–Thunderbolts* is spearheaded by director Jake Shreier who brings a narrow focus to this film making this a strong character-driven Marvel story. Those who feel like the MCU is oversaturated or too overly blown by CGI, should appreciate the richer complexities found in these characters.

-Florence Pugh is the glue that holds this cast and these characters together. She pairs well next to David Harbour as much of the film’s humor comes from that father/daughter banter.

-There are ongoing conversations about the lack of Avengers and now we’re looking into the headspace of people shunned from society, those who feel rejected, and disenfranchised by the systems at play. These mental health themes feel incredibly timing as these characters try to overcome the darkness within themselves.

– The climax packs an emotional punch not oftentimes found in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A big part of this is Lewis Pullman as Bob. He’s new to the MCU and makes for a triumphant entrance into a well-established, long-running franchise.

-Marvel may not be breaking any new grounds with Thunderbolts* but reminds us of what matters most with these movies – complex heroes that we care about and relate to.

RATING: 4 out of 5 TICKET STUBS

SINNERS (in theaters)

Ryan Coogler demonstrated a strong sense of world building with how he envisioned Wakanda in the Black Panther films. That keen eye is on display as he reimagines Mississippi in 1932 and adds vampire lore into the picture. Michael B. Jordan plays twins in the film playing both Smoke and Stack who come back into town after working with Al Capone. They have a reputation for violence and attitude and shouldn’t be crossed. Their mission is to gather supplies and money and open a juke joint offering a little reprieve for the Black community to come sing, dance, and enjoy the merriment around them. It’s a bit of a family affair as their cousin Preacher Boy Sammie joins them on their mission despite a warning from his father. Hailee Steinfeld plays Mary, Stack’s former lover who has a few choice words for him now that he’s back in town. The juke joint stars off a success until three white vampires show up posing as musicians and all hell breaks loose.

– Director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan have been working together for years with Fruitvale Station, Creed, and two Black Panther films. Their new film Sinners is another exceptional film to add to that list. It demands to be seen on the big screen.

-Ryan Coogler then eases his way in taking his time building up the characters of Smoke and Stack and the community they left behind. The ensemble of unique personalities, some big, some just trying to get by, all play an integral part.

-Ludwig Goransson won his first Oscar for Black Panther and his score here along with the film’s specifically curated soundtrack are constantly driving this story forward as the blues is a key element in this story. Once the juke joint is open, there’s a dance sequence that’s edited right down to the beat of the music.

-You know trouble follows where Smoke and Stack go. As the twins, Michael B. Jordan gives the best performance of his career adapting different physicalities, voices and overall energies to each twin. It’s rare when we see him in a period film, and it’s a treat to see him stretch further than he’s gone before in his work.

-Ryan Coogler has a stunning film on his hands. He’s one of the most unique and engaging filmmakers of our time.

–Sinners fits right in when you think of elevated horror as Coogler uses adds a racial component to classic vampire mythology. It feels fresh and original and the kind of cinema going experience you cherish where you’re entering into the unknown and the audience is jumping, screaming, and having a grand time.

RATING: 5 out of 5 TICKET STUBS