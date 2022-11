Are you looking for a way to get into better shape by just doing 2 workouts a week for a month? Owner of 3×3 FIT, Kim Marie Ross, joins TCL to share a few workouts that you can do at home.

Kim is offering a deal to TCL viewers! You can buy rings, resist cords, and access to 50 plus online workouts for just $59. The first 100 orders will also receive the hinge firm door adapter that Ben tried out when Kim was on Twin Cities Live in October.

LINK FOR DEAL