Fall Beverages
Jim Watkins from Sociable Cider Werks shares some fall drinks he says you should check out and enjoy before winter is fully upon us.
- Pepin Heights Apple Cider spiced & served warm with Far North Spirits Bodalon Bourbon Whiskey – Skip the whiskey for a great kid friendly winter warmup
- Sociable Cider’s “Rusty Chain – Wild Cranberry” – A decidedly different take on your typical fall flavored libation
- Superior Craft Elixirs -Sparkling Apple – A lower sugar sparkling non-alcoholic beverage that’s a great addition to any holiday feast