3/16 What’s Happening This Weekend
Mike Marcotte shares what is happening this weekend with Ben and Elizabeth. You can find details on the events below.
When: Friday at 12pm
Where: Starts at Rice Lake Park, ends at Mears Park
After the parade:
Ballpark Hooley at CHS Field begins at 1pm
National Collegiate Hockey Conference
When: Starting Friday
Where: Xcel Energy Center
When: Saturday from 9am – 1pm
Where: Lululemon, Mall of America
Nutrition workshop, Yoga sculpt class, market of women owned businesses
MSHSL Girls Basketball Tournament:
When: Games can be watched on 45TV or 45TV.com
Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis