3/16 What’s Happening This Weekend

Mike Marcotte shares what is happening this weekend with Ben and Elizabeth. You can find details on the events below.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Friday at 12pm

Where: Starts at Rice Lake Park, ends at Mears Park

After the parade:

Ballpark Hooley at CHS Field begins at 1pm

National Collegiate Hockey Conference

When: Starting Friday

Where: Xcel Energy Center

Celebrating Women:

When: Saturday from 9am – 1pm

Where: Lululemon, Mall of America

Nutrition workshop, Yoga sculpt class, market of women owned businesses

MSHSL Girls Basketball Tournament:

When: Games can be watched on 45TV or 45TV.com

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis