3/14 Movie Trip

Our Movie Guy, Paul McGuire Grimes shares some shows worth your time.

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN (Disney+)

Daredevil Born Again opens with Matt and his friends Karen Page and Foggy Nelson out for drinks reminiscing about the old days. Deborah Ann Wohl and Elden Henson return to their fan favorite characters of Karen and Foggy. It’s worth knowing for anyone coming in without seeing the Netflix series, Matt is a blind lawyer who has a heightened sense of hearing that comes in handy when a sniper threatens their evening. Matt swings into action as Daredevil but this violent and tragic night ends with Matt vowing to end his days as Daredevil. A year passes by, and now crime is on the rise in New York City. Former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) is back in town and becomes the newly elected mayor of New York. He has no business being mayor given his violent past. Both Matt Murdoch and Wilson Fisk come face to face proclaiming they’ve changed and moved on from their identities of Daredevil and Kingpin.

-Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio first played the characters of Daredevil and Kingpin in the Netflix series Daredevil. It ran for three seasons from 2015-2018. If that sounds like a lot of homework, don’t worry as you can come into Daredevil Born Again with no previous knowledge of the series and these characters. The new series is nine episodes and acts like a fresh start without relying too heavily on past storylines.

-It’s set in a realistic and recognizable New York City. You can make direct parallels in its themes and politics to today’s fractured political atmosphere. It’s essentially a David and Goliath story structured like a courtroom drama and crime thriller.

-There’s a sense of urgency to the series as it asks if the city needs real life heroes and vigilantes. Matt and Wilson are facing their own sort of identity crisis as they try to put their past behind them and not succumb to the pressures of what led them to being a vigilante and mob boss.

– Marvel has been relying heavily on past characters to keep the MCU going, but the creative team behind Daredevil Born Again have found a strong path forward at showing new shades of Daredevil and Kingpin.

RATING: 4 out of 5 TICKET STUBS

SHRINKING Season 2 (AppleTV+)

The hit AppleTV+ series Shrinking is probably one of the best shows you’re not watching. It stars Jason Segel as Jimmy, a down on his luck therapist who needs help from his therapist, Paul (Harrison Ford), as he’s raising a teenage daughter, Alice, while being a recent widow. He’s surrounded by a good support system with his neighbors, Liz and Derek, fellow therapist Gabby, and friend Brian. In Season 2, we meet Louis who was the man who killed Jimmy’s wife in a car accident. Alice and Jimmy have a different reaction to him, and it means for their healing journey.

-Starring: Jason Segel, Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Brett Goldstein, Christa Miller, Ted McGinley, Michael Urie

-There are two seasons currently airing with a third season being filmed right now.

-Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein. Lawrence and Goldstein also created Ted Lasso, and you can easily feel a similar heartwarming tone in the writing.

-Much like Ted Lasso, it would be easy to describe this as a comedy, but there are some really grounded, truthful storylines as many of these characters have their own struggles and issues to deal with. The life lessons pack a punch, so get ready to find yourself crying without any notice.

-The characters can be flawed, make messy decisions, but the writers still hold them accountable like any good therapist would.

–Shrinking feels like a warm hug. It meets you where you’re at, acknowledges life can be horrible, and reminds you that it will get better.

RATING: 4.5 out of 5 TICKET STUBS

THE TRAITORS Season 3 (Peacock)

The Traitors has become a massive breakout hit for Peacock. It’s a competition reality series that puts a bunch of fan-favorite reality stars from shows like Survivor, Big Brother, The Real Housewives, The Bachelor, Drag Race under one roof in a Scottish castle for a big game of betrayal, deceit, and a cash prize. Two or three of the cast members are secretly picked to be considered The Traitors, while everyone else is deemed a Faithful. In every episode, there is a challenge to win money to the prize pot and afterwards, the cast gathers at a roundtable to vote out who they believe are the Traitors. The Traitors must act like Faithfuls in order to stay in the game. The person with the most votes is “banished” from the castle and reveals if they are a Faithful or a Traitor. There’s also a second vote where the Traitors vote who they want “murdered” from the competition.

-Three seasons now streaming on Peacock

-Some of the Season 3 cast included: Bob The Drag Queen (Drag Race), Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), Gabby Windey (The Bachelor, Dancing with the Stars), Boston Rob Mariano (Survivor) Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Dorina Medley (Real Housewives of New York), Dolores Catania (Real Housewives of New Jersey) and many more. It’s a HUGE cast.

-Hosted by Alan Cumming, who has admitted he’s essentially playing a character as the person who owns the castle. He’s become known for his wild costumes and has won an Emmy for his work on the show.

-This reality show is perfect for anyone who likes competition series, reality shows, twists and turns, and cutthroat game playing. It truly has an edge of your seat “What is going to happen next?” feel.

RATING: 4 out of 5 TICKET STUBS