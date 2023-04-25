Duluth Events
TCL’s executive producer, Mike Marcotte, shares events happening in Duluth this spring and summer.
Duluth Homegrown Music Festival
- Starts Sunday, April 30th
- Runs through May 7th
- 171 music acts, 36 venues around the city
- Wristbands: $15-$40
Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra
- Saturday, May 6th
- Tickets $10-$60
Festiversary 2023: Bent Paddle’s 10 Year Anniversary Party
- Saturday, May 20th
- Two stages of live music, food trucks, games beer
- Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the gate, designated driver/under $21
- May 20-28
- Celebrating the life of Bob Dylan
- Live performances, singer-songwriter contest
- Friday, June 2nd
- Outdoor baseball all summer long
- July 19th: Bark in the Park
- “Bluey’s Big Play”
- Wednesday, June 28th
- DECC, Duluth
- 1:00 and 6:00 PM
- Tickets: $29 – $69
- Tuesday July 4th
- Bayfront park
- Free for all ages
Save the Date: Bentleyville Tour of Lights
- November 18th – December 26th
- America’s largest walkthrough light display
- Free for all ages