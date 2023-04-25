Duluth Events

TCL’s executive producer, Mike Marcotte, shares events happening in Duluth this spring and summer.

Duluth Homegrown Music Festival

  • Starts Sunday, April 30th
  • Runs through May 7th
  • 171 music acts, 36 venues around the city
  • Wristbands: $15-$40

Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra

  • Saturday, May 6th
  • Tickets $10-$60

Festiversary 2023: Bent Paddle’s 10 Year Anniversary Party

  • Saturday, May 20th
  • Two stages of live music, food trucks, games beer
  • Tickets: $30 in advance, $35 at the gate, designated driver/under $21

Duluth Dylan Fest

  • May 20-28
  • Celebrating the life of Bob Dylan
  • Live performances, singer-songwriter contest

Northwoods League Home Opener

  • Friday, June 2nd
  • Outdoor baseball all summer long
  • July 19th: Bark in the Park

Do you know Bluey?

  • “Bluey’s Big Play”
  • Wednesday, June 28th
  • DECC, Duluth
  • 1:00 and 6:00 PM
  • Tickets: $29 – $69

Fourth East

  • Tuesday July 4th
  • Bayfront park
  • Free for all ages

Save the Date: Bentleyville Tour of Lights

  • November 18th – December 26th
  • America’s largest walkthrough light display
  • Free for all ages