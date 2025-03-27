2025 Prom Fashion Trends

Mall of America Trend expert, Sara Rogers, shows us some of the trends we can expect for prom this year.

Click here for a curated selection of where to shop for prom looks and where to celebrate prom!

Model #1 – Trend: Vibrant Colors:

Sapphire Blue Dress Nordstrom $119.00

Statement Earrings Macy’s $40.00

Silver Heels DSW $69.99

Silver Rhinestone Clutch Macy’s $129.50

Model #2 – Trend: Ballgowns:

Yellow dress Macy’s $289.00

Silver Necklace Macy’s $78.00

Silver Stud Earrings Macy’s $25.00

Silver Heels DSW $69.99

Silver Handbag DSW $39.99

Model #3 – Trend: Floral Prints:

White + pink floral dress Windsor $417.00

White Heels DSW $49.99

White Satin Bow Bag DSW $48.99

Gold Necklace Macy’s $35.00

Gold Hoop Earrings Macy’s $32.00

Model #4 – Statement Details: