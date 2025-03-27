2025 Prom Fashion Trends
Mall of America Trend expert, Sara Rogers, shows us some of the trends we can expect for prom this year.
Click here for a curated selection of where to shop for prom looks and where to celebrate prom!
Model #1 – Trend: Vibrant Colors:
- Sapphire Blue Dress Nordstrom $119.00
- Statement Earrings Macy’s $40.00
- Silver Heels DSW $69.99
- Silver Rhinestone Clutch Macy’s $129.50
Model #2 – Trend: Ballgowns:
- Yellow dress Macy’s $289.00
- Silver Necklace Macy’s $78.00
- Silver Stud Earrings Macy’s $25.00
- Silver Heels DSW $69.99
- Silver Handbag DSW $39.99
Model #3 – Trend: Floral Prints:
- White + pink floral dress Windsor $417.00
- White Heels DSW $49.99
- White Satin Bow Bag DSW $48.99
- Gold Necklace Macy’s $35.00
- Gold Hoop Earrings Macy’s $32.00
Model #4 – Statement Details:
- Yellow dress Macy’s $289.00
- Nude Sparkly Heels DSW $49.99
- Rose Gold Clutch Macy’s $80
- Rose Gold Earrings Macy’s $45.00