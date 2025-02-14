2/14 Movie Trip

Paul McGuire Grimes, creator of Paul’s Trip to the Movies, gives us his review on the new comedy on Netflix, Kinda Pregnant, and the big blockbuster, Captain America: Brave New World.

KINDA PREGNANT (Netflix)

Amy Schumer is back on screen with a look at the joys and frustrations that come with being pregnant or pretending that you’re pregnant. Amy Schumer’s character, Lainy, has always wanted to be a mother. She’s been best friends with Jillian Bell’s character, Kate, since childhood and now Kate announces she’s pregnant. Lainy is coming off an unexpected break up with her boyfriend and doesn’t handle Kate’s announcement well as that’s all she’s ever wanted in life. Lainy doesn’t want to feel left out so she dons a fake belly hoping to receive the compliments and adoration Kate receives. Brieanne Howey plays Megan who Lainy friends after meeting her in a prenatal yoga class. Lainy starts falling for Megan’s brother (Will Forte) who she meets at a coffee shop thus complicating how long she can get away with the charade of pretending she’s pregnant.

-Starring: Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell, Brianne Howey, Will Forte, Damon Wayans Jor

–Kinda Pregnant was written by Amy Schumer and Julie Paiva. If you’ve seen some of Schumer’s other movies like Trainwreck and I Feel Pretty, you’ll know what to expect out of Kinda Pregnant which is the weakest of these three films.

-You can hear Schumer’s voice and tone all over it. That’s not necessarily a bad thing as Schumer is open and willing to do anything for a laugh. The character of Lainy is someone we’ve seen from her before, as Schumer utilizes her skills in physical comedy. She’s messy, makes horrible decisions, and is a trainwreck.

-Amy Schumer and Jillian Bell make for easy friends and you believe the banter and the camaraderie is real as if the two actresses have been friends since childhood. Jillian Bell has some terrific comebacks and shady one-liners. Their heartfelt scenes are wonderful as both are funny actresses.

-Schumer also pairs well with Will Forte who gets to be the straight man compared to the zany sketch comedy artist we know from Saturday Night Live. They make for a great rom-com couple and they have a funny sex scene together that gets interrupted in pure embarrassing fashion.

-The script works best in its commentary on the public reactions and attitude around pregnant women and the real emotional rollercoaster these characters go through. It’s these moments that are often left unspoken in some movies or even the Instagram posts you scroll through.

-It’s the forced humor like when Lainy uses a cooked turkey as her baby bump that just falls flat. Director Tyler Spindel needed a better focus for what tone and specific moments he really wanted to shine.

–Kinda Pregnant may work for some out there who will relate to that mental headspace Lainy finds herself in. I want Amy Schumer to really challenge herself next instead of relying on easy material.

RATING: 2 out of 5 TICKET STUBS

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD (in theaters)

Captain America Brave New World, the first film that features Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America. Harrison Ford takes over the role of Thaddeus Ross from the late William Hurt. Ross has been featured multiple times in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since The Incredible Hulk in 2008. This film picks up with Ross being elected as the new President of the United States. It’s a bold choice, and despite his slogan of “together”, not everyone is happy with the results. Anthony Mackie is back as Sam Wilson who has been appointed the new Captain America and Danny Ramirez is back as Joaquin Torres who sees himself as the “new Falcon” Sam and Joaquin have been invited to the White House for a big event where Sam learns Ross wants him to re-start the Avengers. They become witness to an assassination attempt against President Ross at the hands of Sam’s mentor, Isaiah Bradley. Sam knows Isaiah couldn’t have been behind this and thus traces this back to a man known as The Buyer who has a sinister revenge plot against the President.

–Captain America: Brave New World feels like it’s the beginning of a new stage for Marvel, and yet, it’s classic Marvel Phase 1 in its storytelling and execution.

-Captain America feels like it’s a character driven, espionage story with our heroes on a ticking clock against that maniacal villain. There is a return of some familiar, long-lost faces who I won’t spoil here, but it’s smaller in scale than recent films.

-This will either be a welcome return to form for people like me or others will be frustrated that it’s not taking giant leaps forward.

-Marvel is making Sam Wilson’s Captain America a Captain for 2025, and a lot has changed since Steve Rogers became Captain America. President Ross likes to take things by force, he doesn’t want to appear weak, he’s power hungry.

-Director Julius Oneh does a wonderful job of letting his actors shine juxtaposing the weaker, chaotic action scenes.

-Danny Ramirez is a ray of sunshine playing up Joaquin’s energy and excitement for being the new Falcon. Anthony Mackie’s solid focus ground the film, while Harrison Ford is having a blast unleashing it all as President Ross who eventually turns into the Red Hulk.

–Captain America: Brave New World is not breaking any new ground but it’s throwback feel is a reminder that less can be more for Marvel when they have a great cast and simple story to tell.

RATING: 3 out of 5 TICKET STUBS