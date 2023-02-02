14th Annual Dentistry from the Heart
Do you or someone you know need dental care, but can’t afford it? Join Shamblott Family Dentistry for their 14th annual day of free dentistry. It’s Tuesday, February 14th beginning at 7 A.M. All patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment required. This event provides free limited dental care to those in need. Bring a list of health conditions and a list of all current prescription and over-the-counter medications. New patients only.