12 Days of Grilling: Pork Porterhouse

By KSTP

John Van House from CORE Foodservice, representing the Minnesota Pork Board, is making a grilled pork porterhouse with pico de gallo.

Grilled Pork Porterhouse with Pico de Gallo

Ingredients:

2 Pork Porterhouse chops                              
1 Onion                                                                      
1 Jalapeno pepper                                         
1 Tomato                                             O        
1 bunch Cilantro                                                        
2 Limes                                                                       
1 Tbsp Olive oil                                                          
Salt and pepper, to taste

Method:

  1. Preheat a grill on high heat.
  2. Pat the pork chops dry with a paper towel and season with salt and pepper.
  3. Grill pork chops to desired temperature then remove from grill and allow to rest for 15 minutes. (Note: do not cook over 145 degrees F or the chops will be dry)
  4. Dice the onion and tomatoes and place into a mixing bowl.
  5. Finely chop the cilantro and add to the onions and tomatoes.
  6. Fine dice the jalapeno (remove seeds for less heat) and add to the other vegetables.
  7. Add the oil and salt and pepper to the other vegetables and mix well.
  8. Taste and adjust seasonings.
  9. Place pork chop onto a plate and top with Pico de Gallo
  10. Enjoy!