11/27 Host Chat
KSTP Anchor Lindsey Brown fills in for Elizabeth today. Plus, Executive Producer Mike Marcotte gives us a scalloped corn recipe. Happy Thanksgiving TCL viewers!
Scalloped Corn Recipe
Ingredients:
1 can cream style corn
2 eggs
3/4 cup milk
3 tablespoons sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
Additional ingredients:
Crackers of your choice
1/4 cup grated cheese
Directions: Mix above mix ingredients, then add enough cracker crumbs to hold it together. Add 1/4 cup grated cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes until it sets.
(When doubling the recipe, use 1 can regular corn, drained, along with the cream style corn.)