11/27 Host Chat

KSTP Anchor Lindsey Brown fills in for Elizabeth today. Plus, Executive Producer Mike Marcotte gives us a scalloped corn recipe. Happy Thanksgiving TCL viewers!

Scalloped Corn Recipe

Ingredients:

1 can cream style corn

2 eggs

3/4 cup milk

3 tablespoons sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

Additional ingredients:

Crackers of your choice

1/4 cup grated cheese

Directions: Mix above mix ingredients, then add enough cracker crumbs to hold it together. Add 1/4 cup grated cheese. Bake at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes until it sets.

(When doubling the recipe, use 1 can regular corn, drained, along with the cream style corn.)